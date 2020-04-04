Global String Inverter Industry -6 Market Research Report Popular Trends & Technological Advancements, Forecast & Opportunities

Our latest research report entitled String Inverter Market (by phase (single-phase and three-phase), system type (on-grid and off-grid), power rating (10 kw, 11 kw–40 kw, 41 kw–80 kw and above 80 kw)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of String Inverter. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure String Inverter cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential String Inverter growth factors.

The forecast String Inverter Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, String Inverter on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report. According to report the global string inverter market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period of 2018-2024.

A string inverter is a device for converting DC to AC power and which is designed mainly for high voltage DC inputs. A string inverter is connected with the string of the solar panel, which is called solar array. The inverter combines all the direct current received from each individual solar panel and, at once, converts it into alternating current. The main advantage of using string inverters are available in lower cost and there is ease of maintenance and troubleshooting. As the module level, power electronics are gaining rapidly string inverters are more commonly used, as they are suitable for installations where the individual string off panels can be installed perfectly on a single plane without shading during any part of the day.

String inverters can be easier to install because they accept DC input from multiple panels and do not need to be installed directly adjacent to individual panels. This also makes string inverter easier to maintain, yet possibly more difficult to troubleshoot if something goes wrong. This in turn is the major driving factor for the growth of the string inverter market. However, higher heat loss due to large size of the inverters are likely to hamper the growth of the string inverter market during the forecast period. Moreover, steps taken by governments to promote the use of alternative energy supplemented by attractive intensives and subsidies are expected to increase the number of installations of solar panels, which in turn will generate demand for string inverters. This in turn has opened several doors of opportunity for the key players in the string inverter market over the years to come.

Among the geographies, Asia Pacific dominated the string inverter market owing to the government policies such as feed on tariffs and tenders. The developing countries such as India and china are estimated to be the major contributors to the growth of the string inverter market in the Asia Pacific regions. On the other hand, North America and Europe are projected to be the next big markets for string inverter markets. Moreover, Middle East and Africa are expected to hold negligible share in global string inverter market over the forecast period.

Market Segmentation by System Type

The report on global string inverter market covers segments such as, phase, system type and power rating. On the basis of phase the global string inverter market is categorized into single-phase and three-phase. On the basis of system type the global string inverter market is categorized into on-grid and off-grid. On the basis of power rating the global string inverter market is categorized into upto 10 Kw, 11 Kw–40 Kw, 41 Kw–80 Kw and above 80 Kw.

Competitive Landscape

The report provides profiles of the companies in the global string inverter market such as, Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Sungrow, SMA Solar Technology, ABB Limited, Sineng, TBEA SunOasis Co., Ltd., Power Electronics, TMEIC, Schneider Electric and SolarEdge Technologies.

