Global Talent Acquisition Software Market 2019 Size, Share, Technology, Included Features, Cost, Revenue, Manufacturers, Region, Applications and Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Talent Acquisition Software Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Talent acquisition is the process of finding and acquiring skilled workforce as per the requirements in organizations. Talent acquisition team of HR department is responsible for searching, acquiring, assessing, and hiring candidates that will fit organizational goal and project requirements. Talent acquisition software helps organizations in leveraging video, social, and mobile technologies for managing talent lifecycle. This lifecycle includes the development of talent pools, integrating marketing automation tools, screening of applicants, and on-boarding of applicants.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Talent Acquisition Software Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Talent Acquisition Software market by product type and applications/end industries.

Download PDF Sample of Talent Acquisition Software Market [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/121185

With digitalization of talent acquisition solutions, companies can post jobs on the internet and receive hundreds of applications in a few minutes. However, there are some shortcomings from ATS. Many unqualified candidates apply, making it hard for employers to find qualified candidates. Also, candidate pools are limited to active candidates, who actively apply for jobs, not including passive candidates, who are not actively looking for jobs but open to other opportunities. Passive candidates account for 75% of the workforce, so it is important to reach out to them to hire the best candidates.

The global Talent Acquisition Software market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Talent Acquisition Software. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Brief about Talent Acquisition Software Market Report with [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-talent-acquisition-software-market-2018-by-manufacturers-countries-type-and-application-forecast-to-2023

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

Corner Stone on Demand

IBM

Oracle

SAP

WorkDay

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

On-Premise Solutions

On-Demand Solutions

Check [email protected] http://www.arcognizance.com/discount/121185

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Small and Medium Business

Large Business

Major Point of TOC:

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Talent Acquisition Software Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Talent Acquisition Software by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Talent Acquisition Software by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Talent Acquisition Software by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Talent Acquisition Software by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Talent Acquisition Software by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Talent Acquisition Software Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Talent Acquisition Software Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

List of tables

List of Tables and Figures

Figure Talent Acquisition Software Picture

Table Product Specifications of Talent Acquisition Software

Table Global Talent Acquisition Software and Revenue (Million USD) Market Split by Product Type

Figure Global Talent Acquisition Software Revenue Market Share by Types in 2017

Figure On-Premise Solutions Picture

Figure On-Demand Solutions Picture

Table Global Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) by Application (2013-2023)

Figure Talent Acquisition Software Revenue Market Share by Applications in 2017

Figure Small and Medium Business Picture

Figure Large Business Picture

Table Global Market Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) Comparison by Regions 2013-2023

Figure North America Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Europe Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Asia-Pacific Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure South America Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Middle East and Africa Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Figure Global Talent Acquisition Software Revenue (Million USD) and Growth Rate (2013-2023)

Table CornerStone on Demand Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table CornerStone on Demand Talent Acquisition Software Type and Applications

Table CornerStone on Demand Talent Acquisition Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

Table IBM Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

Table IBM Talent Acquisition Software Type and Applications

Table IBM Talent Acquisition Software Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017), continued…

About Us:

Analytical Research Cognizance is an initiation in this new era of “analysis @ thought.” We are on a mission to replace the conventional research programs and give way to the latest methods and information for the organizations. We have created this hub of analytical research papers where you can get an access to the latest and the best research papers coming out from some reliable and budding research houses. After the advent of “new analytics” based on the data collection facilities of big data, the face of “business research facilities” has changed drastically.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]

http://www.arcognizance.com/