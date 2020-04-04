Global Thailand Water Pump Market to Register a Moderate CAGR 6.3 % During the Forecast Period 2021

According to Research Report Insights (RRI) report, titled “Thailand Water Pump Market by 2021”, the Thailand water pump market is estimated to account for US$25.6 million by the end of 2021, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.3% in the forecast period from 2015 to 2021.

Certain factors boosting the Thailand market for water pump include expansion in network of water supply, expanding arable land, low cost of manufacturing, massive industrialization as well as urbanization and land under the production of cereal. As Thailand country is driven by agriculture, so development in agricultural sector along with growing cereal production and arable land leads to rising micro irrigation trend, which is anticipated to escalate the centrifugal water pumps deployment in various small farms.

The Thailand water pump market is categorized into type, pump type, end-use application, pump capacity and regions. Based on pump type, the Thailand water pump market is fragmented into monobloc and submersible water pump. Among these, the segment of submersible water pump in 2015 was dominant with 63.5% of the total share in the Thailand water pump market after the segment of monobloc water pump which was over 36%. Over the forecast period, growth in the segment of monobloc water pump is estimated to be driven by growing market demand for food production application and agro-industrial purposes.

Based on end-use application, the Thailand water pump market is categorized into agriculture, domestic and industrial. Among these, the segment of agriculture is anticipated to remain dominant in the next six years and will also gain BPS as most GDP is generated from agricultural sector. However, the segment of industrial sector is projected to exhibit highest CAGR by the end of 2021. Based on pump capacity, the Thailand water pump market is fragmented through HP range into 5–10HP, 15–20HP, 3HP, 10–15HP, and 20–30HP. Ranges with smaller HP are anticipated to see average growth over the forecast period.

Regionally, the segmentation is done into North Eastern Thailand, Southern Thailand, Northern Thailand, and Central & Eastern Thailand. Among these regions, in 2014 Central & Eastern Thailand was the market leader with revenue share of 30.2% of the total Thailand market for water pump. In this region, the Bangkok area is dominant and is the most prosperous region too in comparison with the Northeast region being infertile and the poorest areas while the market for Southern Thailand is expected to lose 80 BPS in the next six years. Also, the growth of East Asia market is primarily driven by the newer infrastructure development in heavy industry, rising water pump adoption in power plants, plants for municipal wastewater treatment, irrigation as well as water facilities for drinking.

Some of the major players in the Thailand water pump marketinclude KSB AG, Ebara Corporation, Grundfos and Kirloskar Brothers Ltd., among others.