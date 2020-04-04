Global Vehicle Leasing Market 2019 Size, Share, Products, Alliances, Recent Contract and Financial Analysis, Forecast to 2023

“arcognizance.com” has added latest research report on “Global Vehicle Leasing Market”, this report helps to analyze top manufacturers, regions, revenue, price, and also covers Industry sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source.

Vehicle leasing is seen as a solution to the growing problems faced by companies for their mobility needs, including vehicle funding, fleet maintenance and, more importantly, residual risk handling. Big corporates and businesses, in the current market conditions, are focused on their core products/services and would like to outsource all other support activities. Mobility is a significant cost center which requires resource in terms of money and time. Starting from fleet purchase to re-marketing at a better price, and for each of the intermediary segments in the value chain, issues such as unnecessary cost spikes, utilization mismatches, irregularities in fleet maintenance, and risks of dips in residual value can crop up, unless an expert team is on the job. Corporate prefer leasing the fleet as a hassle-free mobility service which offers on-demand mobility, and fleet after-service facilities, among others. This demand has driven growth and given the leasing market a structure and regulated the ecosystem.

Scope of the Report:

This report studies the Vehicle Leasing Market status and outlook of Global and major regions, from angles of players, countries, product types and end industries; this report analyzes the top players in global market, and splits the Vehicle Leasing market by product type and applications/end industries.

According to the report, one of the major drivers for this market is easy replacement of cars and cost-saving advantages. Most car purchasers use a specific car model for a few years. However, with constant innovations in the automobile industry, there is an urge to stay updated with new models that have improved safety features, fuel economy, and navigation systems. Leasing provides the opportunity to the lessee, to terminate the lease whenever required and to obtain a model that is equipped with the latest technologies.

The global Vehicle Leasing market is valued at xx million USD in 2017 and is expected to reach xx million USD by the end of 2023, growing at a CAGR of xx% between 2017 and 2023.The Asia-Pacific will occupy for more market share in following years, especially in China, also fast growing India and Southeast Asia regions.

North America, especially The United States, will still play an important role which cannot be ignored. Any changes from United States might affect the development trend of Vehicle Leasing. Europe also play important roles in global market, with market size of xx million USD in 2017 and will be xx million USD in 2023, with a CAGR of xx%.

Market Segment by Companies, this report covers

ALD Automotive

Arval

BT Fleet

Daimler Fleet Management

ExpatRide

Free2Move Lease

Hitachi Capital Vehicle Solutions

Inchcape Fleet Solutions

LeasePlan

Masterlease

Sixt

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Electric Vehicle Leasing

Private Leasing

SME Leasing

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Passenger Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Vehicle Leasing market.

Chapter 1, to describe Vehicle Leasing Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;

Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Vehicle Leasing, with sales, revenue, and price of Vehicle Leasing, in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;

Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Vehicle Leasing, for each region, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the market by countries, by type, by application and by manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;

Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;

Chapter 12, Vehicle Leasing market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Vehicle Leasing sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source

Chapter One: Market Overview

Chapter Two: Manufacturers Profiles

Chapter Three: Global Vehicle Leasing Sales, Revenue, Market Share and Competition by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

Chapter Four: Global Vehicle Leasing Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter Five: North America Vehicle Leasing by Countries

Chapter Six: Europe Vehicle Leasing by Countries

Chapter Seven: Asia-Pacific Vehicle Leasing by Countries

Chapter Eight: South America Vehicle Leasing by Countries

Chapter Nine: Middle East and Africa Vehicle Leasing by Countries

Chapter Ten: Global Vehicle Leasing Market Segment by Type

Chapter Eleven: Global Vehicle Leasing Market Segment by Application

Chapter Twelve: Vehicle Leasing Market Forecast (2018-2023)

Chapter Thirteen: Sales Channel, Distributors, Traders and Dealers

Chapter Fourteen: Research Findings and Conclusion

Chapter Fifteen: Appendix

