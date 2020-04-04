Green Cement And Concrete Market Size – Industry Share Outlook 2020

Green cement is a material that exhibits better functional performance and capabilities than ordinary cement. It is considered a sustainable construction material as it consumes fewer natural resources and energy and emits less carbon dioxide. Moreover, the use of green cement reduces water consumption by 20%. The green cement and concrete market is in its nascent stage and is currently confined to developed countries. However, awareness about the product would encourage its adoption in developing countries as well. Major factors driving the global green cement and concrete market are abundance of raw material and increasing adoption of the green building concept. The major players dominating the market are Lafarge, Holcim, Jidong, Cemex, Sinoma, Italcementi, Eurocement and Jaypee. Cemex has launched a green cement material named Rizal Green cement, which is an all-purpose masonry cement that can be used for both masonry works and semi-structural projects such as driveways, fences, and ground-floor slabs for residential construction.

The global green cement and concrete market is segmented based on end user and geography. Based on end user, the market is further segmented into public facilities, education, commercial and industrial, healthcare, R & D centers, residential and others. Based on geography, the market is further segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific and LAMEA.

Green Cement And Concrete Market Key Segments:

MARKET BY END USER: Public facilities, Education, Commercial and industrial, Healthcare, R & D centers, Residential, Others

By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia pacific, LAMEA

Table of content:

CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION

CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

CHAPTER 4: GREEN CEMENT AND CONCRETE MARKET, BY FILTER TYPE

CHAPTER 5: GREEN CEMENT AND CONCRETEMARKET, BY APPLICATION

CHAPTER 6: GREEN CEMENT AND CONCRETEMARKET, BY DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL

CHAPTER 7: GREEN CEMENT AND CONCRETE MARKET, BY REGION

CHAPTER 8: COMPANY PROFILES

