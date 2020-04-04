Growing Demand Of Gallic Acid In Food Industry And Pharmaceuticals Industry Will Boost The Gallic Acid Market: BlueWeave Consulting

Global Gallic Acid Market: Overview

The Global Gallic Acid Market is estimated to grow at a significant rate, during the forecast period 2018-2025. Gallic Acid is a colorless crystalline organic powder. Gallic acid occurs as a free molecule or as part of a tannin molecule. Gallic acid is found in almost all plants. Plants known for their high Gallic acid content include gallnuts, grapes, tea, hops, and oak bark. Gallic acid is an organic acid found in a variety of foods and herbs that are well known as powerful antioxidants. In health and medical industry, Gallic acid use for cancer treatment, as anti-inflammatory, provide antioxidant properties, benefits to diabetes patients and work as anti-fungal activity. Growing demand of Gallic Acid in Food & Beverage Industry and Pharmaceutical Industry are vital factors expected to encourage the growth of the global Gallic Acid Market in the upcoming period. In addition, applications of Gallic Acid in cosmetics and fashion, especially to make dyes for leather and hair products, is an better advantage to hair fashion Industry, are projected to fuel the global Gallic Acid.

Moreover, the market for good leather products has always been in demand and these increases with the increase in income of consumer, rapid urbanization, more spending of money on lifestyle will grow the global Gallic Acid Market. Further, with increase in the consciousness for a healthy life and healthy diet among peoples coupled with the application of Gallic acid as anti-microbial, anti-carcinogenic, and anti-mutagenic and antioxidant will drive the demand of global Gallic Acid market in upcoming years. Additionally, use of Gallic acid as a food additive, will demand in the general food industry will also see a growth, in food products which will push the demand for Gallic Acid upwards. Moreover, use of Gallic acid in pharmaceuticals sector to impart medicinal properties and its anti-carcinogenic and anti-microbial property make it an important intermediary which will propel the global Gallic Acid market in future timeline.

Gallic Acid Type analysis

On the basis of Type, the Gallic Acid market has been segmented into Pharma grade, food Grade, Industrial Grade, Electronic Grade. Pharma Grade dominates the global Gallic Acid owing to applications of Gallic Acid as standard for determine phenolic content of analyses in pharmaceutical products. Moreover, as an antioxidant, Gallic acid can defend the body against free radicals and oxidative damage and the anti-inflammatory properties of Gallic acid make it even more useful since numerous health ailments arise from inflammations These anti-inflammatory actions have been found to be useful against allergies too. Further, applications of Gallic acid as anti-fungal and anti-viral ability to enhance the function of pathogen-eliminating leukocytes, contribute towards a healthier and stronger immune system. Food grade will be fastest growing segment due to application of Gallic Acid as being anti-microbial, anti-carcinogenic, and anti-mutagenic and antioxidant will influence the global Gallic market in food industry. Further, use of Gallic Acid to quantify the phenol content in various analytes especially used by the food industry. Industry grade will influence by application of Gallic acid as a synthetic intermediate for the production of pyrogallol and gallic acid esters used in the food and pharmaceutical industries. Application of Gallic Acid as anti-corrosion agent in cleaning process of semiconductor productions which, requires high purity quality with very low existence of trace metals to avoid short-circuit, will drive electronic industry market in upcoming years.

Gallic Acid Application Type analysis

On the basis of application, the global Gallic Acid market has been Segmented into Antioxidants, Biological Activity, Medical Applications, and others. By application type, Antioxidants will lead market due to rise in demand of Gallic Acid from Pharmaceuticals and food industry. Moreover, Gallic acid, which highly soluble in the aqueous phase, commonly found in tea, nuts, wine, and fruit and a non‐toxic material and which had plasticizing effect on the zein‐based film; consequently, it increased film elasticity. Medical applications will be fastest growing market owing to property of Gallic acid as radical scavengers which have potential to preventive and therapeutic effects in many diseases, where the oxidative stress has been implicated, including cardiovascular diseases, cancer, neurodegenerative disorders and in aging. Biological activities market will grow by application of Gallic Acid as elicit various biological activities such as antibacterial, anti-fungal, antiviral, anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, anticancer, anti-diabetic.

Regional analysis of Gallic Acid market

On the basis of region, the Gallic Acid market has been Segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. North America dominates the world Gallic Acid market over the forecast period owing to the growing demand for Gallic Acid across diverse industries, such as food, medical and healthcare, and biotech-field are key factors estimated to fuel the growth of the North America market in the next few years. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market throughout the forecast period due to the growing demand of Gallic acid from the food and pharmaceuticals industry. The major contribution from China and India is expected to augment the growth of the market in the forecast period.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the world Gallic Acid market, in terms useful & volume

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms useful, on the premise of region by segmenting world Gallic Acid market into 5 regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and geographical area.

To outline, categorized and forecast the world Gallic Acid on the premise of product kind and application.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the world Gallic Acid market.

To pinpoint the drivers and challenges for world silicon carbide market

To spot the profile of leading players, that area unit concerned within the producing and provide off Gallic Acid globally.

Global Gallic Acid Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as Jiurui Biology, Bei Yuan Chemical, Hunan Linong, Tianxin Biotech, GALLOCHEM, Xiangxi Gaoyuan, Chicheng Biotech, JPN Pharma, Hunan Shineway, WENZHOU OUHAI, Leshan Sanjiang, Liupanshui Shenchi, NanJing JingZhu, Guangxi Wuming are the key players in manufacturing Zirconium.

Key Target Audience:

Market research and consulting firms

Industry associations

Raw material suppliers

Global Gallic Acid manufacturers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Global Gallic Acid suppliers

Organizations, associations, and alliances related to Gallic Acid market

Regulatory bodies

Scope of the Report

By Type

Pharma Grade

Food Grade,

Industrial Grade

Electronic Grade

By Application

Antioxidants

Biological Activity

Medical Applications

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Gallic Acid Market with respect to the following geographic segments:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with detailed classification

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

Customization Scope for the Client

Client satisfaction is our first and last priority. And that’s why BlueWeave Consulting offers customization according to Company’s specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Additional Company Information

With five additional company detail analysis.

Additional country analysis.

Detailed segment analysis.

