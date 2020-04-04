Growing Inclination toward Advanced Lights to Benefit the Growth of the Smart Lighting Market

Global smart lighting market is gaining traction due to the growing demand for energy proficient lighting systems. Primarily, aiming at reducing energy consumption mainly from the commercial and industrial constructions is propelling the growth of the global smart lighting market. Additionally, advancements in sensors coupled with growing adoption of the connecting technologies and mainly the smart lighting are boosting the smart lighting market. Moreover, growing penetration of energy efficient lighting including light emitting diode (LED) lamps is propelling the growth of the global smart lighting market over the forecast period.

What dynamics are reflecting on the growth of the smart lighting market?

Smart lighting systems with sensors and wireless technologies reduce energy consumption substantially comparing with traditional lighting systems. Growing demand for energy efficient lights is boosting the smart lighting market. Moreover, swift change in the preference from conventional lights to more proficient LED lights is assisting in the development of the smart lighting market. Additionally, enhancing the capacity of LEDs and features such as altering light shading, power and headings is boosting demand for the advanced lighting. Growing advancement in the LED lights is encouraging consumers to adopt personalized lights is supporting the global smart lighting market.

Which type of smart lighting is gaining popularity?

Smart lighting market is expected to witness growth due to its potential and capacity of lowering use in wide-ranging applications and in temperatures. Growing penetration of the LEDs across commercial and residential building is expected to provide numerous opportunities for growth in the upcoming years.

Some of the key players operating in the smart lighting market are Zumtobel Group AG, Royal Phillips N.V., Acuity Brands, Inc., Digital Lumens, Inc., Encelium Technologies, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Lutron Electronics, Company, Inc., Osram Licht AG, Legrand SA, and Streetlight Vision.