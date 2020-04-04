The new research from Global QYResearch on Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Growth Report for 2019 intends to offer target audience with the fresh outlook on market and fill in the knowledge gaps with the help of processed information and opinions from industry experts. The information in the research report is well-processed and a report is accumulated by industry professionals and seasoned experts in the field to ensure of the quality of research.

The research is backed by extensive and in-depth secondary research which involves reference to various statistical databases, national government documents, relevant patent and regulatory databases, news articles, press releases, company annual reports, webcasts, financial reports, and a number of internal and external proprietary databases. This estimated data is cross-checked with industry experts from various leading companies in the market. After the entire authentication process, these reports are shared with subject matter experts (SMEs) for adding further value and to gain their insightful opinion on the research. With such robust process of data extraction, verification, and finalization, we firmly endorse the quality of our research. With such extensive and in-depth research and comprehensive coverage of information, it is always a possibility of clients finding their desired information in the report with enclosure of key components and valuable statistics in all regards.

The tiny vibration motors used in mobile terminals, game machines, etc. Small and high efficiency types are provided. The eccentric rotating mass (ERM) motor and linear resonant actuator (LRA) are two of the most common types of haptic feedback actuators used in the market today.

Haptics, by the definition of itself, refers to the haptic sense of the touch and is an advanced technology that adds the tactile feedback right to the electronic devices through the use of vibrations. This touch-based technology has become more and more popular in handheld, portable and touch-screen enabled to the consumer, industrial and automotive electronic devices. The vibrations produced to provide a new, deeply enhanced user experience.

This report studies the global Haptic Feedback Actuators market status and forecast, categorizes the global Haptic Feedback Actuators market size (value & volume) by manufacturers, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top manufacturers in United States, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and Taiwan and other regions.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

AAC Technologies

Nidec Corporation

Mplus

Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

Bluecom

Johnson Electric

Texas Instruments

TDK

Jahwa

PI Ceramic

Precision Microdrives

Novasentis

Geographically, this report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

We can also provide the customized separate regional or country-level reports, for the following regions:

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Australia

Indonesia

Singapore

Rest of Asia-Pacific

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Spain

Russia

Rest of Europe

Central & South America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

Turkey

Rest of Middle East & Africa

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) Actuators

Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAS)

Others

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)

Wearable Device

Automotive

Household Appliances

Others

Table of Contents

Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Research Report 2018

1 Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Haptic Feedback Actuators

1.2 Haptic Feedback Actuators Segment by Type (Product Category)

1.2.1 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Production and CAGR (%) Comparison by Type (Product Category)(2013-2025)

1.2.2 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Production Market Share by Type (Product Category) in 2017

1.2.3 Eccentric Rotating Mass (ERM) Actuators

1.2.3 Linear Resonant Actuators (LRAS)

Others

1.3 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Segment by Application

1.3.1 Haptic Feedback Actuators Consumption (Sales) Comparison by Application (2013-2025)

1.3.2 Mobile Terminal (Smartphone/Tablet)

1.3.3 Wearable Device

1.3.4 Automotive

1.3.5 Household Appliances

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Market by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.1 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Size (Value) and CAGR (%) Comparison by Region (2013-2025)

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.4.7 India Status and Prospect (2013-2025)

1.5 Global Market Size (Value) of Haptic Feedback Actuators (2013-2025)

1.5.1 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Revenue Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

1.5.2 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production Status and Outlook (2013-2025)

2 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.1 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.1.2 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Production and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.2 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Revenue and Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.3 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Average Price by Manufacturers (2013-2018)

2.4 Manufacturers Haptic Feedback Actuators Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area and Product Type

2.5 Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)

3.1 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.2 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Production and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.3 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Revenue (Value) and Market Share by Region (2013-2018)

3.4 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.5 North America Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.6 Europe Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.7 China Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.8 Japan Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.9 Southeast Asia Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

3.10 India Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

4 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Region (2013-2018)

4.1 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Consumption by Region (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Haptic Feedback Actuators Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Haptic Feedback Actuators Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.4 China Haptic Feedback Actuators Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.5 Japan Haptic Feedback Actuators Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.6 Southeast Asia Haptic Feedback Actuators Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

4.7 India Haptic Feedback Actuators Production, Consumption, Export, Import (2013-2018)

5 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Production and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.2 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Price by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Production Growth by Type (2013-2018)

6 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Market Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Consumption and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.2 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2013-2018)

6.3 Market Drivers and Opportunities

6.3.1 Potential Applications

6.3.2 Emerging Markets/Countries

7 Global Haptic Feedback Actuators Manufacturers Profiles/Analysis

7.1 AAC Technologies

7.1.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.1.2 Haptic Feedback Actuators Product Category, Application and Specification

7.1.2.1 Product A

7.1.2.2 Product B

7.1.3 AAC Technologies Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.2 Nidec Corporation

7.2.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.2.2 Haptic Feedback Actuators Product Category, Application and Specification

7.2.2.1 Product A

7.2.2.2 Product B

7.2.3 Nidec Corporation Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.2.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.3 Mplus

7.3.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.3.2 Haptic Feedback Actuators Product Category, Application and Specification

7.3.2.1 Product A

7.3.2.2 Product B

7.3.3 Mplus Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.3.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.4 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics

7.4.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.4.2 Haptic Feedback Actuators Product Category, Application and Specification

7.4.2.1 Product A

7.4.2.2 Product B

7.4.3 Jinlong Machinery & Electronics Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.4.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.5 Bluecom

7.5.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.5.2 Haptic Feedback Actuators Product Category, Application and Specification

7.5.2.1 Product A

7.5.2.2 Product B

7.5.3 Bluecom Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2018)

7.5.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.6 Johnson Electric

7.6.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.6.2 Haptic Feedback Actuators Product Category, Application and Specification

7.6.2.1 Product A

7.6.2.2 Product B

7.6.3 Johnson Electric Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.6.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.7 Texas Instruments

7.7.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.7.2 Haptic Feedback Actuators Product Category, Application and Specification

7.7.2.1 Product A

7.7.2.2 Product B

7.7.3 Texas Instruments Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.7.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 TDK

7.8.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.8.2 Haptic Feedback Actuators Product Category, Application and Specification

7.8.2.1 Product A

7.8.2.2 Product B

7.8.3 TDK Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.8.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.9 Jahwa

7.9.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.9.2 Haptic Feedback Actuators Product Category, Application and Specification

7.9.2.1 Product A

7.9.2.2 Product B

7.9.3 Jahwa Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.9.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.8 PI Ceramic

7.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base, Sales Area and Its Competitors

7.10.2 Haptic Feedback Actuators Product Category, Application and Specification

7.10.2.1 Product A

7.10.2.2 Product B

7.10.3 PI Ceramic Haptic Feedback Actuators Capacity, Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2013-2018)

7.10.4 Main Business/Business Overview

7.11 Precision Microdrives

7.12 Novasentis

8 Haptic Feedback Actuators Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Haptic Feedback Actuators Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Price Trend of Key Raw Materials

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.1.4 Market Concentration Rate of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.2.1 Raw Materials

8.2.2 Labor Cost

8.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Haptic Feedback Actuators

