Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market | Research Reports Inc 2018-2023 Accenture plc, Accretive Health, Inc., Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., Genpact Ltd., Infosys BPO Ltd., Lonza Group AG, Quintiles, Inc., Tata Consultancy Services Ltd., Xerox Corp. And More…
Leading health care organizations have long used business process outsourcing (BPO) as a way to improve processes, speed transactions and reduce costs.
The Healthcare BPO Services usually include medical coding services, medical billing & collection, medical billing services, charge entry services, medical records indexing, medical data entry services, payment posting, medical claims processing services, revenue cycle management services and medical accounts receivable.
According to this study, over the next five years the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2023, from US$ xx million in 2017. In particular, this report presents the global revenue market share of key companies in Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) business, shared in Chapter 3.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares and growth opportunities of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market by product type, application, key companies and key regions.
This study considers the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) value generated from the sales of the following segments:
Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.7.
-
Medical Billing
-
Medical Coding
-
Other Provider Services
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2013 to 2018, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2023 in section 10.8.
-
Research and Development
-
Manufacturing
-
Non-Clinical Services
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
-
Americas
-
United States
-
Canada
-
Mexico
-
Brazil
-
APAC
-
China
-
Japan
-
Korea
-
Southeast Asia
-
India
-
Australia
-
Europe
-
Germany
-
France
-
UK
-
Italy
-
Russia
-
Spain
-
Middle East & Africa
-
Egypt
-
South Africa
-
Israel
-
Turkey
-
GCC Countries
The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.
-
Accenture plc
-
Accretive Health, Inc.
-
Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp.
-
Genpact Ltd.
-
Infosys BPO Ltd.
-
Lonza Group AG
-
Quintiles, Inc.
-
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.
-
Xerox Corp.
In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.
Table of Content
Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry Market Analysis & Forecast 2018-2023
Chapter 1 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Overview
Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Industry
Chapter 3 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Competition by Manufacturers
Chapter 4 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Production, Revenue (Value) by Region (2013-2018)
Chapter 5 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2013-2018)
Chapter 6 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type
Chapter 7 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Analysis by Application
Chapter 8 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Manufacturers Analysis
Chapter 9 Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Manufacturing Cost Analysis
Chapter 10 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers
Chapter 11 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders
Chapter 12 Market Effect Factors Analysis
Chapter 13 Global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) Market Forecast (2018-2023)
Research objectives
-
To study and analyze the global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2013 to 2017, and forecast to 2023.
-
To understand the structure of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) market by identifying its various subsegments.
-
Focuses on the key global Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.
-
To analyze the Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.
-
To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).
-
To project the size of Healthcare Business Process Outsourcing (BPO) submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).
-
To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.
-
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.
Reasons for Buying this Report:
-
This report provides pin-point analysis for changing competitive dynamics
-
It provides a forward looking perspective on different factors driving or restraining market growth
-
It provides a six-year forecast assessed on the basis of how the market is predicted to grow
-
It helps in understanding the key product segments and their future
-
It provides pin point analysis of changing competition dynamics and keeps you ahead of competitors
-
It helps in making informed business decisions by having complete insights of market and by making in-depth analysis of market segments
