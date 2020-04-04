Heat-resistant Coatings Market Significant Growth Foreseen by During 2016 – 2024

Heat-resistant Coatings Market: Overview

Heat-resistant coatings have properties such as durability, color retention, water resistance, corrosion resistance, and excellent performance upon exposure to high temperatures. Heat-resistant coatings are increasingly becoming an integral part of various commercial and industrial applications. They are used in various end-user industries such as construction, oil & gas, bedding & furniture, transportation & aerospace, and packaging. Silicone resins confer excellent properties on protective coatings and exhaust systems, especially those exposed continuously to extreme temperatures and rapid fluctuations in temperature. Properties of heat-resistant coating systems are determined primarily by constituent binders, fillers, and pigments. Silicone resin coatings readily withstand temperatures in excess of 600°C without getting destroyed or suffering adhesion failure. These are resistant to abrasion, chemicals, and light. They possess pigmentability and good compatibility with other systems. All these properties naturally impart gloss to the surface on which heat-resistant coatings are applied. The coating thickness ranges from a few hundred micrometers to millimeters. These coatings insulate components from high and prolonged heat loads through utilization of thermally insulating materials that can sustain an appreciable difference between temperatures of the load-bearing alloy and the coating surface.

Heat-resistant coatings or thermal barrier coatings (TBC) are highly advanced materials usually applied to metallic surfaces such as parts of gas turbines or aero-engines, which operate at elevated temperatures, as a part of exhaust heat management. Heat-resistant coatings limit the thermal exposure to structural components from higher operating temperatures. This property extends the life of parts by reducing oxidation and thermal fatigue. Modern thermal resistant coatings often provide active cooling too, which permits working fluid temperatures higher than the melting point of the metal airfoil in some turbine applications.

There has been an increasing demand for highly efficient engine operations (efficiency increases at higher temperatures), better durability/lifetime, and thinner coatings to reduce weight of components of moving/rotating parts. Property of resistance to heat, corrosion, and chemicals is thus expected to drive the global heat-resistant coatings market. In terms of volume, automotive & transportation is expected to be the speedily expanding application segment of the global heat-resistant coatings market. Some of the general requirements for an effective heat-resistant coating include high melting, no phase transformation between room temperature and operating temperature, low thermal conductivity, chemical inertness, similar thermal expansion matching with the metallic substrate, good adherence to the substrate, and low sintering rate for a porous microstructure.

The heat-resistant coatings market can be segmented by end-user (construction, oil & gas, bedding & furniture, transportation & aerospace, packaging, and others), by region (North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and Middle East & Africa), and by type of resin (cellulosic, silicone, epoxy, acrylic, and others).

Heat-resistant Coatings Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the heat-resistant coatings market include Akzo Nobel N.V., Axalta Coating Systems, Hempel A/S, and Jotun A/S.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.