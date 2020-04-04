Hemorrhoids Treatment Device Market Global Industry Analysis to Witness a Pronounce Growth During 2025

Market Overview:

Hemorrhoids treatment deviceare used to cure hemorrhoids which are caused by the bulge of veins nearby the anal tissue. Hemorrhoids also known as piles are found outside the rectum are called external hemorrhoids and inside the rectum are called internal hemorrhoids. The indications of the disease are awkward conditions like pain during bowel movements,bleeding in the stools, swelling and itching and inflammation in the anal area. Global Hemorrhoids treatment device market size was estimated USD XXmillion in 2017 andit is expected that the market will grow with CAGR of XX% from 2018-2025. In 2025the market is expected to reach at USD XX million.

Market Dynamics:

The causes ofhemorrhoidsare changing lifestyle, consumption of food such as some people preferspicy foods, low fiber diet, and alcohol intake. The rise in the hemorrhoids patients is anticipating the demand of the hemorrhoids treatment device.Also, the increase in geriatric populace is prone to fuel the rise of global hemorrhoids treatment device market.

However, reappearances of hemorrhoids even after surgeries are done by using treatment device and procedures ishindering the requirement for the hemorrhoids treatment device.

Market Players:

Jiangsu Kangjin Medical Instrument Co.,Ltd., Ultroid, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Cook, LocaMed Limited, Medline Industries, Inc. SURKON MEDICAL CO., LTD., Reach surgical, and others are some of the prominent players in the Hemorrhoids treatment device market.The players are majorly focusing on the development of progressive hemorrhoids treatment device to promote the hemorrhoids treatment device globally.

Market Segmentation:

The Hemorrhoids treatment device market can be segmented on the basis of end users, procedure type, product type and region. On the basis of end users, the hemorrhoids treatment device market can be segmented into specialty clinics, hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs).

Further, on the basis of procedure type the hemorrhoids treatment device market is divided into surgical procedure and minimally invasive procedure. On the basis of product type the targeted market can be segmented into Rubber band ligation.

North America is considered as dominating region in the hemorrhoids treatment device market followed by North America, APEJ is estimated to contributing majority of the market shares due to changing lifestyle in this region need hemorrhoids treatment which will drive the treatment device market.

Market segmented on the basis of product type:

– Rubber band ligation

• Sclerotherapy

• Cryosurgery

• Coagulation

• Hemorrhoid stapling

Market segmented on the basis of procedure type:

– Minimally invasive procedure

– Surgical procedure

Market segmented on the basis of end user:

– Hospitals

– Ambulatory surgery centers (ASCs)

– Specialty clinics

Market segmented on the basis of region:

– North America

• US

• Canada

• Mexico

– Europe

• UK

• Germany

• France

• Rest of Europe

– Asia-Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest of Asia-Pacific

– Latin America

• Brazil

• Rest of Latin America

– Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• South Africa

• Saudi Arabia

• Rest of MEA

