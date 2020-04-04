Hemp-based Foods Market Growth and Business Opportunities for Manufacturers: Manitoba Harvest, Hemp Oil Canada, Braham & Murray, Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Hemp-based Foods Market Overview

The Hemp-based Foods Market report explores and analyses the essential factors of market depending on present industry situations, market needs, business strategies and the growth condition.

The global Hemp-based Foods market is valued at 470 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 2610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 24.0% during 2019-2025.

Hemp seeds, or hemp hearts, are the seeds of the hemp plant, or Cannabis sativa. Although marijuana comes from the same plant, hemp seeds only contain a trace amount of THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, and they will not get you high. In fact, hemp seeds are safe and very healthy to eat. Hemp Seeds are a gift of nature. They are the most nutritious seed in the world. Hemp Seeds are a complete protein. They have the most concentrated balance of proteins, essential fats, vitamins and enzymes combined with a relative absence of sugar, starches and saturated fats. Hemp Seeds are one of nature’s perfect foods – a Super Food. This is one of the most potent foods available, supporting optimal health and well-being, for life. Raw hemp provides a broad spectrum of health benefits, including: weight loss, increased and sustained energy, rapid recovery from disease or injury, lowered cholesterol and blood pressure, reduced inflammation, improvement in circulation and immune system as well as natural blood sugar control.

Hemp-based Foods Market tracks the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analyzing the key micro markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the Hemp-based Foods market.

Top Manufacturers in the Hemp-based Foods Market from 2019-2025

Manitoba Harvest

Hemp Oil Canada

Braham & Murray

Jinzhou Qiaopai Biotech

Canah International

GIGO Food

Just Hemp Foods

North American Hemp & Grain Co.

Yunnan Industrial Hemp

Nutiva

Hempco

Agropro

GFR Ingredients Inc.

Naturally Splendid

Navitas Organics

Yishutang

Hemp Foods Australia

Elixinol

Canada Hemp Foods

Mettrum Originals

Segmentation by product

Whole Hemp Seed

Hulled Hemp Seed

Hemp Seed Oil

Hemp Protein Powder

Others

Segmentation by Application

Supermarkets

Convenience Stores

Others

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Hemp-based Foods Market SWOT Analysis

This report provides in depth study of “Hemp-based Foods market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Primary sources are mainly industry experts from core and related industries, and suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry’s supply chain. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Global market size of Hemp-based Foods Market based on end-use industry and region, in terms of value. With the validation of data through primary interviews, the exact values of the overall parent market, and individual market sizes were determined and confirmed in this study.

FEATURES OF THE REPORT:

The analysis of Hemp-based Foods market, their Growth, Demand, position, size and share from different regions are mentioned in detailed. The key players in the market and their share in the global market are discussed. The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help old as well as new market players to maintain the competitiveness are also discussed. The Hemp-based Foods market report provides some important points related to growth factors, challenges, opportunities, end-user analysis and achievement and so on.

Continued…

