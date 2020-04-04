High Pressure Grinding Roller Market Region (Covering Usa, Europe, China, Japan, India) : By Top Manufacturers – KHD Wedag Humboldt International AG , Polysius AG , Koppern Gmbh & Co. , ABB Ltd , Flsmidth & Co., Metso, Mining And Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Citic Heavy Industries , Zenith Mining And Construction, ZME Mining And Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

High Pressure Grinding Rollers (HPGR) are comminution equipment that are primarily operated in cement and limestone plants. However, recently HPGR are also being used in mineral, iron ore and diamond treatment plants over the conventional technologies by semi-autogenous grinding (SAG) mills and ball mills. HPGR has considerable number of advantages such as less energy consumption, low operating cost and high throughput rates. The HPGR market is gaining popularity due to increase in demand for energy-efficient comminution activities, rising cost of power and improved grinding quality compared to other comminution technologies.

The high pressure grinding roller market is segmented on the basis of application, processed material type and geography. Application segment includes pellet feed preparation, diamond liberation, softer magnetite liberation and liberation of industrial minerals. Processed material type include ferrous and non-ferrous metals processing. Key players in the high pressure grinding roller market are KHD Wedag Humboldt International AG, Polysius AG, Koppern GmbH & Co., ABB Ltd and FLSmidth & Co.

High Pressure Grinding Roller Market Key Segments:

MARKET BY PROCESSED MATERIAL TYPE: Ferrous material and Non-ferrous material

By Application: Pellet feed preparation, Diamond liberation, Softer magnetite liberation , Liberation of industrial minerals

By Geography: North America, Asia-Pacific, Europe, LAMEA

KEY PLAYERS: KHD Wedag Humboldt International AG , Polysius AG , Koppern GmbH & Co. , ABB Ltd , FLSmidth & Co., Metso, Mining and Construction Machinery Co. Ltd., Citic Heavy Industries , Zenith Mining and Construction, ZME Mining and Construction Machinery Co. Ltd.

