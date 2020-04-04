Hookah Market Projected to Touch USD 210 Million Revenue by 2025 |Global Industry Analysis, Shares and Size in 2019 Report

The Global Hookah Market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025. The Hookah Market is concentrated; the sales revenue of top eleven manufacturers accounts about 65% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA.

A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basin—often glass-based—before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). Health risks of smoking hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared.

A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basin—often glass-based—before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). The types of hookah mainly include 2 Hose, 3 Hose and others.

Al Fakher Hookahs is the largest production manufacturer; its sales revenue of global market exceeds 17.63% in 2016. The next is Starbuzz Hookahs and FUMARI. USA is the largest sales region in the hookah market. Its sales revenue is about 45830.1 K USD in 2016.

Download an Exclusive Sample Report @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/144180?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRCO144180

This report focuses on Hookah volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hookah market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Al Fakher Hookahs

Starbuzz Hookahs

FUMARI

Mya Hookah

Evolution Hookahs

Anahi Hookahs

Regal Hookahs

Tianbao Glass

Ed Hardy Hookah

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

2 Hose

3 Hose

Other

Segment by Application

Group Use

Personal Use

Browse Complete Report Details with Detail Tables and Figures @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/toc_publisher/144180?code=SDMRCO144180#Report_Highlights

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Hookah Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Hookah

1.2 Hookah Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Hookah Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 2 Hose

1.2.3 3 Hose

1.2.4 Other

1.3 Hookah Segment by Application

1.3.1 Hookah Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Group Use

1.3.3 Personal Use

1.3 Global Hookah Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Hookah Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Hookah Market Size

1.4.1 Global Hookah Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Hookah Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Hookah Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Hookah Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Hookah Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Hookah Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Hookah Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Hookah Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Hookah Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Hookah Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Hookah Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Hookah Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Hookah Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Hookah Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Hookah Production

3.4.1 North America Hookah Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Hookah Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Hookah Production

3.5.1 Europe Hookah Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Hookah Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Hookah Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Hookah Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Hookah Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Hookah Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Hookah Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Hookah Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

TOC Continued….!

Order a Single or Corporate User License Copy @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/toc_publisher/144180?code=SDMRCO144180#Report_Highlights

About Us:

SupplyDemandMarketResearch.com have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis.

Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact Us:

Canada Office:

302-20 Misssisauga Valley Blvd,

Missisauga, L5A 3S1, Toronto

Global – +1-276-477-5910

Email – [email protected]