Hookah Market Projected to Touch USD 210 Million Revenue by 2025 |Global Industry Analysis, Shares and Size in 2019 Report

The Global Hookah Market is valued at 130 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 210 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.5% during 2019-2025. The Hookah Market is concentrated; the sales revenue of top eleven manufacturers accounts about 65% of the total revenue. The high-end products mainly come from USA.

A hookah is a smoking device with a single or multi-stemmed instrument for vaporizing and smoking flavored tobacco, called shisha, whose vapor or smoke is passed through a water basin—often glass-based—before inhalation. There are two kinds of hookahs: the traditional ones that you see in hookah bars and newer hookah pens (e-hookahs). Health risks of smoking hookah include exposure to toxic chemicals that are not filtered out by the water and risk of infectious disease when hookahs are shared.

The types of hookah mainly include 2 Hose, 3 Hose and others.

Al Fakher Hookahs is the largest production manufacturer; its sales revenue of global market exceeds 17.63% in 2016. The next is Starbuzz Hookahs and FUMARI. USA is the largest sales region in the hookah market. Its sales revenue is about 45830.1 K USD in 2016.

This report focuses on Hookah volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Hookah market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Al Fakher Hookahs

Starbuzz Hookahs

FUMARI

Mya Hookah

Evolution Hookahs

Anahi Hookahs

Regal Hookahs

Tianbao Glass

Ed Hardy Hookah

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

2 Hose

3 Hose

Other

Segment by Application

Group Use

Personal Use

Table  of  Contents:

Executive  Summary

1  Hookah  Market  Overview

1.1  Product  Overview  and  Scope  of  Hookah

1.2  Hookah  Segment  by  Type

1.2.1  Global  Hookah  Production  Growth  Rate  Comparison  by  Type  (2014-2025)

1.2.2  2  Hose

1.2.3  3  Hose

1.2.4  Other

1.3  Hookah  Segment  by  Application

1.3.1  Hookah  Consumption  Comparison  by  Application  (2014-2025)

1.3.2  Group  Use

1.3.3  Personal  Use

1.3  Global  Hookah  Market  by  Region

1.3.1  Global  Hookah  Market  Size  Region

1.3.2  North  America  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)

1.3.3  Europe  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)

1.3.4  China  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)

1.3.5  Japan  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)

1.3.6  Southeast  Asia  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)

1.3.7  India  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)

1.4  Global  Hookah  Market  Size

1.4.1  Global  Hookah  Revenue  (2014-2025)

1.4.2  Global  Hookah  Production  (2014-2025)

2  Global  Hookah  Market  Competition  by  Manufacturers

2.1  Global  Hookah  Production  Market  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)

2.2  Global  Hookah  Revenue  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)

2.3  Global  Hookah  Average  Price  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)

2.4  Manufacturers  Hookah  Production  Sites,  Area  Served,  Product  Types

2.5  Hookah  Market  Competitive  Situation  and  Trends

2.5.1  Hookah  Market  Concentration  Rate

2.5.2  Hookah  Market  Share  of  Top  3  and  Top  5  Manufacturers

2.5.3  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion

3  Global  Hookah  Production  Market  Share  by  Regions

3.1  Global  Hookah  Production  Market  Share  by  Regions

3.2  Global  Hookah  Revenue  Market  Share  by  Regions  (2014-2019)

3.3  Global  Hookah  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

3.4  North  America  Hookah  Production

3.4.1  North  America  Hookah  Production  Growth  Rate  (2014-2019)

3.4.2  North  America  Hookah  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

3.5  Europe  Hookah  Production

3.5.1  Europe  Hookah  Production  Growth  Rate  (2014-2019)

3.5.2  Europe  Hookah  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

3.6  China  Hookah  Production  (2014-2019)

3.6.1  China  Hookah  Production  Growth  Rate  (2014-2019)

3.6.2  China  Hookah  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

3.7  Japan  Hookah  Production  (2014-2019)

3.7.1  Japan  Hookah  Production  Growth  Rate  (2014-2019)

3.7.2  Japan  Hookah  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

TOC Continued….!

