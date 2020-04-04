HVAC Insulation Market Report Explored in Latest Research Over 2016 – 2026

Insulation to the heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems (HVAC) is a way of improvising the fire safety, energy efficiency and acoustic performance of the buildings. The insulation is provided in HVAC systems as a resistance towards heat loss or gain. For instance, in cold lines of the HVAC, HVAC insulation resists the heat loss from the system whereas in heating lines it helps in preventing heat gains. According to ISO and EN standards a material is considered as thermal insulation material when (thermal conductivity) λ< 0.065 W/mK. The various insulation materials for HVAC insulation depends on the thermal properties. For instance, in cold lines of HVAC glass wool and flexible elastomeric foams are mostly used where their maximum operating temperature are 250 °C and 170°C respectively. In HVAC systems, duct insulation is an important need since the air flow in the ductwork has to be maintained at desired temperature level. HVAC insulation are highly adopted in residential, commercial and industrial applications. The global HVAC insulation market is expected to expand significantly during the forecast period with the increasing global HVAC systems market.

Request For Report Sample @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-2486

Global HVAC Insulation Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The global HVAC Insulation market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for HVAC systems. The uncertain climatic changes propels the increase in sales of HVAC systems which in turn drives the global HVAC insulation market. The commercial and industrial sectors are the major driving forcing towards the global HVAC insulation market since the consumption of HVAC systems are more when compared to residential. HVAC insulation saves the energy being wasted, thus reducing the ultimate energy bills which is one of the major factor driving the global HVAC insulation market. The government regulation towards enhancing energy efficiency of the commercial and industrial buildings also drives the global HVAC insulation market.

Global HVAC Insulation Market: Segmentation

On the basis of material type, HVAC insulation market is segmented into:-

Phenolic foam

Flexible Elastomeric Rubber Foam (NBR)

Extruded Polyethylene Foam (XPE)

Polyurathane Foam (PUF)

Stone wool

Glass wool

Ceramic wool

Cellular Glass

Others

On the basis of HVAC lines, HVAC insulation market is segmented into:-

Cold lines

Warm lines

Heating lines

On the basis of application, HVAC insulation market is segmented into:-

Residential

Commercial

Industrial

Global HVAC Insulation Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global HVAC Insulation market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). APAC holds major share in the consumption of HVAC insulation materials. This is attributed by growing industries in countries such as China, India, Indonesia, South Korea, Taiwan, and Vietnam. North America and Japan followed by Europe are expected to grow moderately during the forecast period. The HVAC market in MEA and Latin America are expected to show growth during the forecast period.

Request For Report Table of Content (TOC): https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-2486

Global HVAC Insulation market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global HVAC Insulation market includes: