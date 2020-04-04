Hydraulic Pump Market is Expected to Garner $10.4 Billion, Globally, by 2022 Growing At CAGR 4.7%

Hydraulic Pump Market is expected to garner $10.4 billion by 2022, registering a CAGR of 4.7% during the forecast period 2016-2022. Hydraulic pump works on displacement principle. The pump converts mechanical energy into hydraulic energy, which is utilized to perform various tasks such as lift, lower, open, close or rotate components in various mobile and industrial application areas. The pumps are manufactured depending on different functional and hydraulic system requirements.

Increase in construction activities globally, rising sales of automobiles and increasing application in mining industry are the major factors propelling the demand for hydraulic pumps. In addition to this, government regulations focused towards reduction of CO2 emission and increased awareness about energy saving has led to the expansion of this market. However, high cost of manufacturing is a major challenge faced by the players operating in the market. Increasing pace of infrastructural improvement and increasing demand for renewable energy offers promising opportunity for players in the hydraulic pump market. Moreover, up-gradation of existing machinery would also provide lucrative business opportunity to the players.

Based on type, hydraulic pumps are classified as vane, piston, and gear pumps. Among all product types, gear pumps dominated the market in 2015, accounting for over 50% of the overall market revenue owing to their compatibility with varied fluid types and lower cost as compared to other product types. Piston pump is expected to be the fastest growing product category, on account of its high efficiency, reliability, and increasing usage in high pressure application areas such as mining, construction, and others.

Market by application comprises mobile and industrial application. Sub-segments of the mobile application segment includes construction, agriculture, mining and others. In the year 2015, the mobile application segment occupied a major share of the overall market. However, the industrial segment is anticipated to grow at a faster rate during 2016 – 2022, owing to increasing application of hydraulic pumps in manufacturing activities in the developing economies.

Key Findings of Hydraulic Pump Market:

In the year 2015, Asia-Pacific was the highest revenue-generating region for hydraulic pumps, followed by North America

Growth in LAMEA is likely to be supplemented by increasing usage of hydraulic pumps in mining and oil extraction activities

Gear pumps are the most commonly used hydraulic pumps worldwide

Mobile application was the major revenue-generating application segment in 2015

The industrial application segment would grow at a faster CAGR of 5.5% during 2016-2022

The key market players profiled are Bosch Rexroth Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc, Danfoss Power Solutions, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Actutant Corporation, Bailey International LLC, Linde Hydraulics, Dynamatic Technologies Ltd., Hydac International and Toshiba Machine Co. Ltd. Manufacturers have launched innovative hydraulic pumps to strengthen their foothold in the market. For instance, Eaton Corporation Plc introduced a new series of piston pumps for mobile applications, called X 20 open system piston pumps to strengthen its position in the market.

