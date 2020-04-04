Increasing Demand From Industrial And Municipal Wastewater Treatment Is Driving The Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: BlueWeave Consulting

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Overview

In low-incomes, only 8% of industrial and municipal wastewater undergoes treatment of any kind, reported by the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization in 2017. Thereby, wastewater treatment chemicals products demand will increase globally owing to the rise in consumers awareness regarding depletion of natural resources and scarcity of freshwater in developed countries, surging the need for waste water treatment chemicals. Thus, with the increasing demand from various industries along with municipalities the water treatment chemicals market will also grow at an escalating rate and will propel the global water treatment chemicals market over the forecast period. Global Water Treatment Chemicals market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.70% during the forecast period 2018-2025, owing to increasing demand from municipal and industrial wastewater treatment applications.

According to UNESCO 2017, worldwide over 80% of wastewater is released to the environment without adequate treatment. Around 1.8 billion people use a source of drinking water contaminated with microorganisms, risking of contracting cholera, dysentery, typhoid, and polio. Wastage of water has become one of the major challenges for both developed and developing economies with the increase in manufacturing industry. Numerous government and non-government organizations are actively participating to save fresh water and natural resources. For instance, average high income countries treat about 70% of the wastewater they generate, while 38% of waste water is only treat in upper middle income countries and 28% in lower middle-income countries.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Key Product Analysis

Water Treatment Chemicals are segmented in various product types which include Flocculants, Coagulants, Corrosion Inhibitors, Biocides & Disinfectants, Scale Inhibitors, pH Adjusters and Others.

Flocculants Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.5% during 2018-2025. These are utilized in various industries as well, including oil & gas, food & beverage, and power generation. Flocculation for algae removal plays a major role in power generation applications. Increasing oilfield explorations and developments in the oil and gas industry are driving rising flocculation applications for separation of liquids and solid particles.

Coagulants Market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 5.3% during 2018-2025. Coagulants can be classified as organic coagulants and inorganic coagulants. The inorganic coagulants can be split into iron based coagulants and aluminium based coagulants. Iron based coagulants are used in reducing the biological decomposition products at low pH. In the removal of arsenic from water, iron based coagulants are more effective than aluminium based coagulants because of their higher affinity towards arsenic.

Corrosion Inhibitors Market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 6.1% during 2018-2025. Corrosion inhibitors are chemical compounds that prevent or decrease the rate of corrosion of the exposed surface of metals or alloys. Corrosion inhibitors are available in solid, liquid, powder and gaseous forms. Corrosion inhibitors are largely grouped under organic and inorganic products.

Biocides & Disinfectants is the fastest growing market and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 6.3% during 2018-2025. Biocides and disinfectants are chemicals or physical agents that are used to inhibit the growth of pathogenic microorganisms. They are used to kill harmful organisms and resist bacteria and fungus. These chemicals help eliminate suspended substances or impurities from contaminated water, thereby making it suitable for domestic and industrial uses. They are useful in treating ground water, sea water, municipal drinking water, and industrial waste water.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: End-Use Industry Analysis

Municipal is the largest growing segment with a CAGR of 4.9% during the forecast period. Municipalities are typically responsible for wastewater treatment and potable water creation on large scale. Municipal water treatment infrastructure, whether it is government or privately owned, requires maximum-efficiency plants to create drinking water, treat wastewater(sewage), or re-use wastewater in an environmental, economic and sustainable way.

Power Generation is the fastest growing segment with a CAGR of 6.5% during 2018-2025. The power generation industry is one of the greatest consumers of water worldwide, making water and wastewater treatment a vital topic. For power generation, water is used in high-pressure boilers, turbines and cooling towers. Water treatment for power generation is a vital process that requires dependable technology. High purity water ensures proper operation of steam generation system and reduces blow down frequency and use of boiler chemicals. High purity water is also able to better protect against erosion and damage to equipment.

Oil & Gas segment is growing with a CAGR of over 6.1% during 2018-2025. Water is an essential part of the oil and gas upstream field production. The availability and supply of fresh water for the use in hydraulic fracking is becoming more expensive and difficult to obtain, in turn increasing the operating cost of oil and gas companies. Additionally, the volatility in the oil and gas prices is forcing oil and gas companies to focus their investments on water and wastewater treatment chemical technologies. With the growing shortage of fresh water for extraction, companies are shifting their focus towards obtaining sustainable and cost-effective water and wastewater management solutions.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Regional Analysis

North America is the leading region and is growing with a CAGR of 5.5%. The market is driven by various factors, such as the rising surface and groundwater pollution, stringent regulations to control produced and wastewater disposal, growing demand from power and industrial applications, and increasing demand from manufacturing and municipal sectors.

Asia Pacific is the fastest growing region with an escalating CAGR of 6.4%. The market is rapidly growing owing to rising population, increasing urbanization and industrialization, growing investments in sewage treatment plants and river cleaning programs, and strict government policies on polluted water discharge by industries. Some of the other factors that would positively influence the country’s water and wastewater treatment chemicals market in the coming years include the growing textile industry, favorable government policies and rising preference for green technology chemicals.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Competitive Dynamics

The Global Water Treatment Chemicals market is dominated by a number of players, amongst them the major players are BASF SE, Solvay S.A., Baker Hughes Incorporated, Suez S.A, DowDuPont, Ecolab Inc., Huntsman International Llc., etc. Companies in this industry are following different strategies to strengthen their market position. For instance, In May 2018 BASF SE and Solenis joined forces and combined BASF’s paper wet-end and water chemical business along with Solenis. BASF holds 49% of the share of the combined entity which will be operating under the name of Solenis.

