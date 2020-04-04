Indonesia Processed Fruit and Vegetables Market Insights, Scope, Size, Sales, Supply Overview, Forecast 2019-2023
Processed Fruit and Vegetables Market Indonesia 2023 Frozen processed potatoes was the fastest growing area in 2018, supported by numerous product launches. Historically, the availability of different brands in this area has been limited, with demand mainly coming from affluent expatriates. However, in 2018, it was observed that the acceptance of frozen processed potatoes for daily household consumption was rising due to demand from younger people, who often lead fast-paced lifestyles and are looking for convenience. The Processed Fruit and Vegetables in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2022 illustrate how the market is set to change. Product coverage: Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables, Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables. Headlines Prospects Frozen Processed Potatoes Leads Growth Growing Competition From Private Label Ranges Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables Sales Driven by Food Service Demand Competitive Landscape Kikkoman Corp Leads Shelf Stable Fruit and Vegetables Shelf Stable Fruits Remain Popular Gifts Ptc Commercial Corp Leads Frozen Processed Fruit and Vegetables Sales Executive Summary Packaged Food in Indonesia Registers Another Positive Performance in 2018 New Launches Boost Development of Several Categories Indofood Sukses Makmur Remains the Overall Market Leader Expansion of Distribution Channels Drives Retail Current Value Sales Growth Changing Consumer Lifestyles Set To Exert Growing Influence Within Packaged Food