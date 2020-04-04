Indonesia’s Packaged Food Market: key Vendors, Trends, Analysis, Segmentation, and Forecast to 2019-2023

Description:-

Packaged Food Market Indonesia 2023

Packaged food in Indonesia continued to develop positively in 2018, with most categories registering growth in retail volume and current value sales. This performance was underpinned by growth in the number of middle-income households, rising disposable incomes and increasing interest in various product types among consumers. These conditions should continue to have a positive influence on the market over the forecast period, when consumer spending by the middle-income segment is expected to dou…

The Packaged Food in Indonesia report offers a comprehensive guide to the size and shape of the market at a national level. It provides the latest retail sales data 2013-2017, allowing you to identify the sectors driving growth. It identifies the leading companies, the leading brands and offers strategic analysis of key factors influencing the market – be they new product developments, distribution or pricing issues. Forecasts to 2023 illustrate how the market is set to change.

Product coverage: Cooking Ingredients and Meals, Dairy Products and Alternatives, Snacks, Staple Foods.

Data coverage: market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Why buy this report?

* Get a detailed picture of the Packaged Food market;

* Pinpoint growth sectors and identify factors driving change;

* Understand the competitive environment, the market’s major players and leading brands;

* Use five-year forecasts to assess how the market is predicted to develop.

Get a Sample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/902953-packaged-food-in-indonesia

It has over 40 years’ experience of publishing market research reports, business reference books and online information systems. With offices in London, Chicago, Singapore, Shanghai, Vilnius, Dubai, Cape Town, Santiago, Sydney, Tokyo and Bangalore and a network of over 800 analysts worldwide, It has a unique capability to develop reliable information resources to help drive informed strategic planning.

Major Key Points in Table of Content:

Headlines

Prospects

Olive Oil Gains Popularity on the Back of A Wider Product Offer and Distribution

Health and Wellness Boosts “other” Edible Oil

New Entrants Anticipated

Competitive Landscape

Deoleo Registers Fast Growth Through New Product Launches

Increasing Demand for Healthier and Affordable Options

Palm Oil Players Respond To Competition

Category Data

Leave a Query @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/902953-packaged-food-in-indonesia

Executive Summary

Packaged Food in Indonesia Registers Another Positive Performance in 2018

New Launches Boost Development of Several Categories

Indofood Sukses Makmur Remains the Overall Market Leader

Expansion of Distribution Channels Drives Retail Current Value Sales Growth

Changing Consumer Lifestyles Set To Exert Growing Influence Within Packaged Food

Foodservice

Sales To Foodservice

Consumer Foodservice

Category Data

Continued……

Contact Us: [email protected] Ph: +1-646-845-9349 (Us) Ph: +44 208 133 9349 (Uk)