Infant Formula Foods Market Growth and Business Opportunities for Manufacturers: Danone, Abbott, Nestle, Mead Johnson Nutrition, FrieslandCampina

Infant Formula Foods Market Overview

The Infant Formula Foods Market report explores and analyses the essential factors of market depending on present industry situations, market needs, business strategies and the growth condition.

The global Infant Formula Foods market is valued at 31900 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 62700 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 8.8% during 2019-2025.

Infant Formula Foods Market tracks the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analyzing the key micro markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the Infant Formula Foods market.

Top Manufacturers in the Infant Formula Foods Market from 2019-2025

Danone

Abbott

Nestle

Mead Johnson Nutrition

FrieslandCampina

Heinz

Yili

Biostime

Hipp Holding AG

Perrigo

Beingmate

Synutra

Fonterra

Wonderson

Meiji

Bellamy

Feihe

Yashili

Brightdairy

Arla

DGC

Wissun

Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy Co., Ltd.

Westland Milk Products

Pinnacle

Holle baby food GmbH

Segmentation by product

Infant Formula Powder

Infant Complementary Foods

Segmentation by Application

0-6 Months

6-12 Months

12-36 Months

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Asia is the largest consumption region of Infant Formula Foods, with a consumption market share nearly 50% in 2017, especially China, the growth rate is significantly more than the world in recent years, with a consumption market share nearly 30.57% in 2017. And the price is the highest in the world. Nearly half of the market relied on the import of milk powder. However, in order to protect the local dairy industry development, China promulgated a series of policies to protect policy in recent years, such as the number of registered trademarks. Therefore, if foreign brands want to enter the market China, it must pay attention to the market policy of China.

The second place is Europe; following Asia with the consumption market share 22.23% in 2017.

Infant Formula Foods Market SWOT Analysis

This report provides in depth study of “Infant Formula Foods market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Primary sources are mainly industry experts from core and related industries, and suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry’s supply chain. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Global market size of Infant Formula Foods Market based on end-use industry and region, in terms of value. With the validation of data through primary interviews, the exact values of the overall parent market, and individual market sizes were determined and confirmed in this study.

FEATURES OF THE REPORT:

The analysis of Infant Formula Foods market, their Growth, Demand, position, size and share from different regions are mentioned in detailed. The key players in the market and their share in the global market are discussed. The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help old as well as new market players to maintain the competitiveness are also discussed. The Infant Formula Foods market report provides some important points related to growth factors, challenges, opportunities, end-user analysis and achievement and so on.

Continued…

