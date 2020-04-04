Insulin Secretagogues Market : Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2025

Diabetes mellitus is not only a chronic disease itself, but it also augments various other chronic diseases such as cardiovascular diseases (increased threat of heart attack and congestive heart failure), renal failure, hepatic disorders, immunodeficiency, loss of vision, brain and nervous system disorders, and impaired injury healing time.

View Report: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/insulin-secretagogues-market.html

Diabetes is broadly classified into type 1 and type 2 diabetes. Type 1 diabetes occurs most frequently in children and young adults, although it can occur at any age. Insulin is the hormone necessary for processing glucose.

Type 1 diabetes was formerly known as ‘insulin-dependent diabetes mellitus.’ Hence insulin must be supplied to the patients with type 1 diabetes.Type 2 diabetes patients suffer from insulin resistance, which may be coupled with relative reduction in insulin secretion. The specific defects that lead to insulin resistance are unknown. Type 2 diabetes is the most common type of diabetes. It was formerly known as ‘non-insulin dependent diabetes mellitus. Insulin secretagogues, commonly known as insulin releasing pills, are a type of medicine for type 2 diabetes. People suffering from type 2 diabetes fail to make enough insulin to maintain normal blood glucose levels. Insulin secretagogues stimulate the pancreas to secrete insulin in type 2 diabetes patients. Sulphonylureas, a type of insulin secretagogue, was developed in 1920s and has been effectively used to manage type 2 diabetes. Sulphonylureas enhances the sensitivity of beta cells to glucose and thus stimulates pancreas to secrete insulin.

The global insulin secretagogues market is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period. Type 2 diabetes is primarily caused by lifestyle factors such as poor diet, obesity, stress, lack of physical activity, and urbanization. Genetics can also determine predisposition to type 2 diabetes. High prevalence of type 2 diabetes is the key factor for expansion in the global insulin secretagogues market. According to various studies, its prevalence varies from 90% to 95% across the globe. Aging population is expected to increase the incidence of type 2 diabetes, which is likely to drive the global insulin secretagogues market. Certain side effects such as hypoglycemia and weight gain are associated with the long term use of insulin secretagogue.

Request a Brochure of the Report @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=39299

The global insulin secretagogues market can be segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region. In terms of type, the market can be divided into sulfonylureas and glinides. Sulfonylureas can be further split into first generation sulfonylureas and second generation sulfonylureas. First generation sulfonylureas comprise drugs such as Tolbutamide and Chlorpropamide. Second generation sulfonylureas comprise drugs such as Glimepiride, Glipizide, and Glyburide. Glinides include drugs such as Repaglinide and Nateglinide. These drugs cause inhibition of potassium efflux, causing depolarization and release of insulin from pancreatic β-cells. Based on distribution channel, the global insulin secretagogues market can be classified into hospital pharmacies, online pharmacy, retail pharmacy, and diabetes clinics.

Geographically, the global insulin secretagogues market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe dominate the global insulin secretagogues market due to high prevalence of diabetes in these regions. Asia Pacific is a highly attractive market for insulin secretagogue. A significant proportion of the population in India and China is diabetic. Also, increase in awareness about insulin secretagogue is fueling the growth of the market in the region. Latin America and Middle East & Africa are emerging markets for insulin secretagogue. The market in these regions is expected to expand at a significant pace during the forecast period.

Request TOC @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=39299

Key players in the global insulin secretagogues market include Kissei Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Dainippon Sumitomo Pharma Co., Ltd., Eli Lilly and Company, and Biocon Ltd.

About Us

Transparency Market Research (TMR) is a market intelligence company, providing global business information reports and services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insight for thousands of decision makers. TMR’s experienced team of analysts, researchers, and consultants, use proprietary data sources and various tools and techniques to gather, and analyze information. Our business offerings represent the latest and the most reliable information indispensable for businesses to sustain a competitive edge.

Each TMR syndicated research report covers a different sector – such as pharmaceuticals, chemicals, energy, food & beverages, semiconductors, med-devices, consumer goods and technology. These reports provide in-depth analysis and deep segmentation to possible micro levels. With wider scope and stratified research methodology, TMR’s syndicated reports strive to provide clients to serve their overall research requirement.

Contact Us

Transparency Market Research

90 State Street, Suite 700

Albany, NY 12207

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Email: [email protected]

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com