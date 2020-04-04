Isoparaffin Solvents Market Growth and Business Opportunities for Manufacturers: Shell, ExxonMobil Chemical, Idemitsu, Total

Isoparaffin Solvents Market Overview

The Isoparaffin Solvents Market report explores and analyses the essential factors of market depending on present industry situations, market needs, business strategies and the growth condition.

The global Isoparaffin Solvents market is valued at 140 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 180 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 3.5% during 2019-2025.

This report studies the Isoparaffin Solvents market, Isoparaffin is a synthetic solvent with a unique combination of flash point, evaporation rate and boiling range. It is produced by using a carefully controlled process condition and feedstocks which give the resulting Isoparaffin a consistent structure, composition, performance properties and low impurities. It is odorless hence it suitable for use in printing inks, hand cleaners, odorless paints, photocopiers, dry cleaning, household sprays, fragrant polishes and wallpaper manufacture.

Isoparaffin Solvents Market tracks the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analyzing the key micro markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the Isoparaffin Solvents market.

Top Manufacturers in the Isoparaffin Solvents Market from 2019-2025

Shell

ExxonMobil Chemical

Idemitsu

Total

Chevron Phillips Chemical Company

INEOS

Braskem

Luan Group

RB Products

Segmentation by product

C8

C12

C16

C20

Other

Segmentation by Application

Paints & Coatings

Metalworking

Agrochemical Formulation

Polymers

Cleaning

Personal Care

Other

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Isoparaffin Solvents Market SWOT Analysis

This report provides in depth study of “Isoparaffin Solvents market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Primary sources are mainly industry experts from core and related industries, and suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry’s supply chain. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Global market size of Isoparaffin Solvents Market based on end-use industry and region, in terms of value. With the validation of data through primary interviews, the exact values of the overall parent market, and individual market sizes were determined and confirmed in this study.

FEATURES OF THE REPORT:

The analysis of Isoparaffin Solvents market, their Growth, Demand, position, size and share from different regions are mentioned in detailed. The key players in the market and their share in the global market are discussed. The new strategic plan and suggestions that will help old as well as new market players to maintain the competitiveness are also discussed. The Isoparaffin Solvents market report provides some important points related to growth factors, challenges, opportunities, end-user analysis and achievement and so on.

Continued…

