Knife Gate Valves Market 2019 Competitive Insights – Orbinox, DeZURIK, Flowrox, Bray International

The Global Knife Gate Valves Market was valued at 390 Million US$ in 2017 and is projected to reach 470 Million US$ by 2025, at a CAGR of 2.7% during the forecast period.

Top Leading Companies are: Orbinox,DeZURIK,Flowrox,Bray International,SISTAG (WEY Valve),VAG,Stafsj Valves,Weir,Emerson (Pentair Valves & Controls),AVK,Tecofi,ITT Engineered Valves,Red Valve,Davis Valve,GEFA Processtechnik,Zhejiang Linuo Flow Control Technolog,Trueline Valve Corporation,Valtorc,CYL

Knife gate valve is linear shut off valves that are light weight with compact construction. Valves are available as manual with hand-wheel, or can be automated with pneumatic cylinder actuator for remote operation. The arc shape of the gate of knife gate valve is signed to be particularly suitable for cutting off fluid containing fiber or suspended particles, so the knife gate valves are ideal for many applications in the process industries of pulp & paper, wastewater treatment, mining, sugar making and chemical processing.

The consumption volume of automatic knife gate valves is related to downstream industries and global economy. As there will be some uncertain of the global economy in the following years, the growth rate of automatic knife gate valves market may not keep that fast. But it is surely forecasted that the market of knife gate valves is still promising.

Technology, product design, and pricing patterns influence purchases of automatic knife gate valves. The situation is rather complex, as the companies attempt to cater to diverse segments. The market is currently dominated by a handful of local companies that own the core technologies, including Orbinox, DeZURIK, Flowrox, Bray International and SISTAG (WEY Valve) and so on.

In the next five years, the consumption of automatic knife gate valves will maintain about 3.59% annual growth rate; consumption is expected to be 699.82 k units in 2022.

The presence of brand effect and having a relatively basic technology, the automatic knife gate valves industry still poses some formidable barriers to entry. Thus, capital requirements are quite high due to production features and the diverse nature of the product families. Seasonality of business, price rivalry, government rules and regulations, and limited distribution channels also pose some entry barriers. Yet another deterrent to market entry is the complexity of logistics. Distribution costs may rise further as some mass merchandisers openly require payment by the manufacturers for shelf space, especially for new products. Name identity and brand image require extensive advertising.

Knife Gate Valves Market, by Types:

Pneumatic Knife Gate Valve

Electric Knife Gate Valve

Other Types

Knife Gate Valves Market, by Applications:

Pulp and Paper

Wastewater Treatment

Oil and Gas

Mining

Power

