Knockout Mice Model Market Competitive Strategies And Forecasts to 2025

A knockout mouse is a laboratory mouse (a biological model) in which a target gene has been disrupted or inactivated. The loss of gene activity frequently results in changes in the mouse’s phenotypic characteristics (behavior, appearance, and other observable biochemical characteristics). This, in turn, allows in vivo studies of gene function, disease research, and drug development. Knockout mice are a powerful tool for analyzing gene function during development and in disease process.

Emergence of CRISPR as a powerful tool in the field of biomedical research, rising burden of obesity, increasing prevalence of cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, autism, schizophrenia, and rare diseases are some of the pivotal factors that are anticipated to propel the demand of knockout mice models in the near future.

Incessant grants/funds supporting cancer research studies, agreements & collaborations strengthening cancer research, increasing biomedical research activities in prominent markets such as the U.S., Australia, rising pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D activities in Korea, increasing translational and biomedical research in Singapore, international alliances for R&D activities, growing public and private investments in life sciences sector, upsurge in animal research in Malaysia, growing pharmaceutical, biotechnology & research industries in Brazil, Saudi Arabia and the UAE are other driving factors that are expected to provide impetus to the market.

Increasing focus of associations such as International Mouse Phenotyping Consortium (IMPC) & International Knockout Mouse Consortium (IKMC) on the development of knockout mice is likely to unlock new areas of biology and lead to novel drug target discovery. .

In terms of types, the knockout mice models market has been divided into conditional knockout, constitutive knockout, inducible knockout, and tissue-specific knockout. Conditional knockout mice models are made by engineering recombinase specific targets. This enables the deletion of a gene in a tissue- and time-specific manner. Constitutive knockout mice models are created to carry an inoperative gene. It permanently inactivates a target gene in every cell of the organism. Inducible knockout mice models are conditional biological models, in which target gene of interest can be inactivated at a given point of time. It inactivates gene expression in a time-controlled manner. Tissue-specific knockout mice models are conditional biological models, in which target gene can be inactivated in a specific tissue or tissues such as the brain, intestine, muscles, skin, and all the other tissues.

In terms of type of indications, the knockout mice model market has been further classified into obesity, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurological disorders, and others. Knockout mice models for cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes & neurological disorders segments are well-established and hence their availability for these indications is not a concern. However, the supply of knockout mice models for neurological disorders and rare diseases is low; therefore, their availability for these indications is a concern. The knockout mice models for obesity, cancer, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes are priced relatively lower than the knockout models for neurological disorders and rare diseases due to the demand-supply gap. Based on geography, the knockout mice model market is segment into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key players operating in the global knockout mice model market are Charles River Laboratories, Inc., The Jackson Laboratory, ENVIGO (Harlan Laboratories, Inc.), Taconic Biosciences, Inc., genOway, Cyagen Biosciences, Inc., Horizon Discovery Group PLC (Sage Labs, Inc.), Deltagen (TRANS GENIC INC.), and Ozgene.

