Know about Point-Of-Use Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) Market Top Players: ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, Sibur, JSR, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan

The worldwide market for Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber (IIR) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 6.0% over the next five years, will reach 5950 million US$ in 2024, from 4190 million US$ in 2019

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber, which is abbreviated as IIR, is a synthetic rubber, a copolymer of isobutylene with isoprene. Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber can also be called Butyl Rubber. The primary properties of Isobutylene Isoprene rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping. From inner tubes to curing bladders, butyl properties are valued across a range of rubber products.

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber is a copolymer of isobutylene and a small amount of isoprene providing for a highly saturated backbone. The primary properties of Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber are excellent air-barrier performance, good flex fatigue and vibration damping.

Isobutylene Isoprene Rubber can be compounded with fillers and other modifiers and then vulcanized into practical rubber products. Owing to its excellent air retention, butyl rubber is the preferred material for inner tubes in all but the largest sizes. It also plays an important part in the inner liners of tubeless tires. (Because of poor tread durability, all-butyl tires have not proved successful.) IIR is also used for many other automobile components, including window strips, because of its resistance to oxidation. Its resistance to heat has made it indispensable in tire manufacture, where it forms the bladders that retain the steam or hot water used to vulcanize tires.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers, ExxonMobil, Lanxess, PJSC NizhneKamskneftekhim, Sibur, JSR, Sinopec Beijing Yanshan, Formosa Synthetic Rubber (Ningbo), Zhejiang Cenway Synthetic New Material, Panjin Heyun Group, Shandong Chambroad Petrochemicals

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into, North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia), South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.), Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers, Regular IIR, Halogenated IIR

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into, Tires, Medical Stoppers, Protective Clothing, Sporting Equipment, Others

