Liquid Biopsy Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2024

Liquid Biopsy Market is projected to exceed US$ 3.4 Billion by the year 2024, witnessing the worldwide increasing prevalence of cancer and raising awareness regarding the minimal invasive liquid biopsy technology across the world. Today, liquid biopsy has paved the road of cancer diagnosis and treatment by offering a complete treatment response in real time without the need of serial traditional (solid-tissue) biopsies.

Today, the population across the globe is growing and aging and so is the global burden of cancer; it is estimated that by the year 2030, the global cancer burden will reach nearly 21.7 Million new cancer cases and be around 13 Million cancer deaths. It is also expected that the low and middle income countries accounts for 60% of the cancer deaths due to the lack of medical resources and proper healthcare systems.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1866935

The cases of cancer increases very rapidly around the world owing to the adoption of unhealthy lifestyles and behaviors such as smoking, poor diet, physical inactivity etc. These rising cases of cancer will drive the liquid biopsy market to thrive in the coming years. As liquid biopsy is a simple and non-invasive technique it enables physicians to discover a range of information about patient’s tumor and provide clues about the treatment that a patient’s needs.

Renub Research report titled “Liquid Biopsy Market, Global Analysis by Cancer (Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer & Others), Product (Kits & Consumables, Instruments and Services), Circulating Biomarkers (Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) & Exosomes), Sample (Plasma/Serum, Urine & Others), Clinical Application (Monitoring, Prognosis, Theranostics & Screening), Regions (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East/Africa), Companies (Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocept Inc., Biocartis, Myriad Genetics Inc., Genomic Health, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Qiagen)” provides a complete analysis of Global Liquid Biopsy Market.

By Cancer – Lung Cancer Controls the Liquid Biopsy Market

The report studies the market of the following cancer segments: Lung Cancer, Breast Cancer, Colorectal Cancer, Prostate Cancer & Others. Lung cancer and Breast cancer together accounts for the considerable market share in the global liquid biopsy market.

By Product – Majority of Liquid Biopsy Market held by Kits & Consumables

The report studies the market of the following product segments: Kits & consumables, Instruments and Services. More than 90% of liquid biopsy market is comprised by kits & Consumables and Instruments.

By Circulating Biomarkers

The report studies the liquid biopsy market by Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs), Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) & Exosomes. Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs) and Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA) together holds significant market share

By Sample – Plasma/Serum accounts for the maximum market

In terms of Sample used for liquid biopsy, the global liquid biopsy market has been studied as Plasma/Serum, Urine and Others.

By Clinical Application – Screening Purpose leads the Liquid Biopsy Market

The report studies the market of the following clinical application segments: Monitoring, Prognosis, Theranostics & Screening.

By Region – North America and Europe will drive the Liquid Biopsy Market

North America and Europe together controls the Liquid Biopsy Market. In addition; the report also provides the complete geographical analysis of Asia-Pacific, Latin America and Middle East/Africa Liquid Biopsy Market.

Companies Analysis

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Biocept Inc., Biocartis, Myriad Genetics, Inc., Genomic Health, NeoGenomics Laboratories, Qiagen; which has been studied thoroughly in the report.

All the 9 Companies Studied in the Report have been Studied from 3 Points

Company Overview

Product Portfolio

Financial Insight

This market research report provides a complete analysis of the Liquid Biopsy Market, Growth Drivers, Challenges, and their projections for the upcoming years.

By Cancer

Lung Cancer

Breast Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Prostate Cancer

Others

By Product

Kits & Consumables

Instruments

Services

By Circulating Biomarkers

Circulating Tumor Cells (CTCs)

Circulating Tumor DNA (ctDNA)

Exosomes

By Sample

Plasma/Serum

Urine

Others

By Clinical Application

Monitoring

Prognosis

Theranostics

Screening

By Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America

Middle East/Africa

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/liquid-biopsy-market-global-analysis-by-cancer-lung-breast-colorectal-etc-products-circulating-biomarkers-sample-clinical-application-regions-companies-report.html/toc

By Companies

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

Roche Diagnostics

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Biocept Inc.

Biocartis

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

Genomic Health

NeoGenomics Laboratories

Qiagen

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/