Lithium-ion Battery Market Turns towards a Boundless Horizon with Growing Applications

What is driving the lithium ion battery market?

The Lithium ion battery market is witnessing a robust growth. The market is expected to be further boosted during the forecast period. The wide range of applications and flexible nature of lithium ion battery makes it a go-to option for many advanced devices. Its current applications range in growing industries including automotive, electronic, energy, etc.

The growing number of automotive globally is expected to boost the lithium ion battery market battery market. It is boosted by growing expansion of sustainable vehicles, growing number of sales in growing Asian economies, and increasing R&D in the sector. Similarly, from global perspective, many governments are encouraging sustainable manufacturing. This supports electrical eco-friendly vehicles that showcase energy storage feature, which is further expected to boost the global Lithium-ion battery market.

Why are energy storage devices becoming increasingly popular?

Lithium ion battery is in increasing demand in energy storing devices. Some such applications include solar panels, household unit applications, as well as industrial ones. High costs are expeced to restrict the growth of this market. However, governments are coming up with several regulations regarding lithium ion battery sales and costing. This could certainly reduce most restraints affecting the global lithium ion battery market.

Energy storage devices in vehicles are also gaining prominence quickly. According to TMR’s recent research report, the automobile industry is expected to pick up a critical share in the lithium ion battery market before 2024. The lithium ion battery market is expected to expand as with recent advancements occuring in the production of the batterues, thereby boosting manufacturing of HEVs, BEVs, and EVs as well.

Two Major Challenges to watch out for in the Lithium Ion Battery Market

The lithium ion battery market faces two major challenges during the forecast period. Currently, cobalt a mineral plays a key role in the formation of lithium ion battery. It acts as a stabilizing agent along with nickel. However, its supply is mainly sourced from conflict-ridden Deomocratic Republic of congo (65%), which makes market prospects uncertain. Private companies need to invest more in alternatives such as silicon nanoparticles. Recent research shows that these particles can withstand repeated cycling and boost capacity by as much as ten times.

Additionally, although governments around the world are supporting green innovations, the price of EV batteries still remains extremely high. For example, government subsidies and encouragements along with Tesla’s innovation has driven the company to great heights recently. A rampantly growing competition is expected to change the market’s landscape during the forecast period.

Key regions present in the lithium ion battery market

Recently, Asia Pacific (mainly China), North America (USA), and Europe have accounted for majority of sales of electric vehicles. The governments in these regions have also supported innovation with various programs. In 2017, there were over 1.2 million electric vehicles in operation in China. The United States currently houses more than 750,000 of these vehicles.

The lithium ion battery market is expected to receive a huge boost during the forecast period driven by competitive electric vehicle manufacturing, expected reduction in the prices of batteries, and growing R& D.