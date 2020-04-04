Low Cost Airlines Market verview, Development Opportunities Analysis & Present Situation Analysis 2023

Global Low Cost Airlines Market to 2022: Market overview and insights for low-cost airlines

Summary:

“Global Low Cost Airlines Market to 2022″, report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this segment and analysis of the low cost airline market globally. Detailed market insight is provided on regions like The Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Also, company profiles for low cost airlines are provided and how companies can tap into this to better meet their customers’ needs.

United States (US) had the highest number of seats sold in 2017, followed by the UK and Spain. The increase in the number of seats sold is primarily attributed to the rise in domestic demand. Southwest Airlines continues to dominate the LCCs market in the US. In 2017, United Kingdom (UK) had the highest number of seats sold in the European region, followed by Spain, Italy, and Germany. In 2017, in terms of the number of seats sold, LCCs accounted for 43.9% of the total UK flight market. The number of seats sold in the UK will grow at a CAGR of 7.1% during the year 2017-2022. With the rise in middle-income group consumers and an increase in demand for low-cost air tickets, the LCCs market in India witnessed the highest number of seats sold in the Asia-Pacific region. Moreover, the Indian Government scheme to expand and develop aviation infrastructure in the country will boost this segment.

Scope of Report:

The US leads the LCC market in the Americas in terms of number of seats sold

India continues to dominate with the highest number of seats sold in the Asia-Pacific region

Government investment in China boosted load factor for LCCs

UAE continues to be the largest market in terms of number of seats sold in the Middle East & Africa region

LCCs are a driving force in the European aviation market

UK and Spain are the leaders in terms of the number of seats sold on LCCs in the European region.

Reasons to Buy:

Gauge which are the biggest and most promising regional markets for LCC market

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the industry to identify key trends and growth opportunities

Outlook on the most promising regional markets by learning from existing successes and our recommendations

