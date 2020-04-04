Luxury Fashion Goods Retailing Market Shares, Size, Key Players, Growth Trends, Future Prospects & Contribution to the Total Market by 2023

Global Luxury Fashion Goods Retailing, 2017-2022: Market & Category Expenditure and Forecasts, Trends, and Competitive Landscape.

Get PDF Sample Copy @: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/224351

Summary:

“Global Luxury Fashion Goods Retailing, 2022″, report, published by Global Data, provides analysis of current and forecast market data for Luxury Fashion retail sales globally.

Global fashion duty free sales (includes duty free sales of clothing, footwear, and luggage and leather goods) reached US$5.1 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2012-2017. Rising passenger traffic at major airports, new retail space openings, and more fashion brands expanding into the duty free channel are expected to fuel the growth over the next five years. The global fashion duty free market is forecast to grow at a healthy CAGR of 7.7% to reach US$7.4 billion in 2022, adding US$2.3 billion in sales value.

Scope of Report:

Current market sizes and forecasts to 2022 by categories, including clothing, footwear, jewelry, watches and accessories, and luggage and leather goods

Market insights based on consumer trends and changing economic and demographic factors

Luxury fashion goods retail sales and fastest-growing markets for luxury fashion goods

Category level retail sales and forecast growth rates globally

Competitive landscape covering market share of major Luxury fashion goods operators and their luxury fashion sales and trading update analysis, recent key events

Buy Report @: http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/224351?license=single

Reasons to Buy:

Get immediate access to:

Reliable luxury fashion goods retail sales data globally for 2017 with forecasts for 2022 along with information on largest and fastest-growing markets to inform market expansion and to manage risk

Explore an in-depth analysis of luxury fashion goods retail sales data for major markets to identify target categories and develop growth plans

Learn from luxury fashion goods retail trends and market drivers to customize your entry/expansion approach depending on the luxury retail landscape

Choose partners; understand the competition, with data and analysis of major luxury fashion retailers, including market shares, trading performance, locations, and travel retail strategy for each.

Companies Mentioned:

LVMH

Compagnie Financière Richemont SA

Kering S.A.

Ralph Lauren Corporation

Hermes International S.A.

Michael Kors Holdings Ltd.

Burberry Group PLC

Tiffany & Co.

Prada S.p.A.

Tod’s S.p.A

Access Full Report @: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-luxury-fashion-goods-retailing-2017-2022-market-and-category-expenditure-and-forecasts-trends-and-competitive-landscape

Table of Content:

Executive summary

Overview & regional analysis

Country analysis

Sector analysis

Key trends

Case study

Competitive landscape

Mergers & Acquisitions

Appendix

On the off chance that you have Any Exceptional Necessities, It would be ideal if you told us and We Will Offer You the Report as You Need.

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson,

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]