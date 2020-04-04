Luxury Hotels Market is Driven by Several Factors Which Influence the Growth of the Market on a Global Scale

Global Luxury Hotels Market to 2022: Market Data and Insights on the Global Luxury Hotels Industry.

Summary:

“Global Luxury Hotels Market to 2022”, report provides in-depth analysis of the key market trends that are shaping the future of this segment and analysis of the luxury hotel market globally. Detailed market insight is provided on regions like The Americas, Asia-Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Europe. Also, company profiles for luxury hotels are provided and how companies can tap into this to better meet their customers’ needs.

Get PDF Sample Copy for “Luxury Hotels Market” @: http://www.arcognizance.com/enquiry-sample/261917

An increase in the number of business travelers and customers’ penchant for luxurious lifestyles fueled the demand for luxury stays in luxury hotels in 2017. Furthermore, the increased demand for luxury services such as spas, wellness centers, and other such services boosted luxury hotels’ revenue. Globally, China is the largest market for luxury hotels in terms of revenue in 2017. It has registered a significant increase in total revenue of luxury hotels, growing by 7.9% in 2017. This growth is mainly due to the growing number of affluent Chinese consumers and their demand for personalized and unique staying experiences. US is the second-highest revenue generating country after China.

Scope of Report:

Mexico and the US to drive growth in the Americas

China continues to dominate with the highest number of luxury hotel rooms in the Asia-Pacific region

Tourist flow in Japan boosted the occupancy rate in luxury hotels

Egypt is the largest market in terms of number of luxury rooms in the Middle East & Africa region

Luxury hotels continue to increase in Turkey.

Buy Report @: http://www.arcognizance.com/purchase/261917?license=single

Reasons to Buy:

Gauge which are the biggest and most promising regional markets for luxury hotels

Understand the demand-side dynamics within the industry to identify key trends and growth opportunities

Outlook on the most promising regional markets by learning from existing successes and our recommendations.

Companies Mentioned:

Intercontinental Hotels Group

Shangri-La Asia

Marriott International

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Anantara Hotels

Radisson Hospitality AB

Rotana Hotel Management Corp PJSC

Access Full Report @: http://www.arcognizance.com/report/global-luxury-hotels-market-to-2022-market-data-and-insights-on-the-global-luxury-hotels-industry

Table of Content:

1. Snapshot

2. Key trends

3. Deals

4. Key Insights

Americas

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

Europe

5. Company Profiles

Intercontinental Hotels Group

Shangri-La Asia

Marriott International

Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts

Banyan Tree Holdings Limited

Hyatt Hotels Corporation

Anantara Hotels

Radisson Hospitality AB

Rotana Hotel Management Corp PJSC

6. Outlook

7. Appendix

References

Terminology and definitions

About GlobalData

Contact Us:

Matt Wilson,

Manager – Global Sales

Analytical Research Cognizance

+1 (646) 434-7969, +91 90967 44448

[email protected]