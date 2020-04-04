Maintaining Aesthetic Quality Of Cars, Long-Lasting Cleaning Benefits And Increasing Demand For Passenger Vehicles Will Boost The Global Car Care Product Market: BlueWeave Consulting

Global Car Care Product Market: Overview

The Global Car Care Product Market is anticipated to be one of the most lucrative markets in automotive sector worth USD 1.5Bn in 2015 and estimated to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period 2018-2025. Car care products are high-performance chemicals used to improve shine, gloss, and other accessories used in the maintenance and durability of vehicles. Car care products prevent unwanted accidents, improve longevity, and enhance the aesthetic quality of cars, which in turn increases their resale value. Aging of vehicles and the declining trend of replacement of vehicles also tilt the balance in favor of car care service market.

The car care product market is a part of the automotive aftermarket which provides after-purchase solutions. Developing countries and less-developed countries are less likely to use car care products due to their lack of awareness and purchasing power. These chemicals additionally shield and retain the visual appeal of vehicles. Car Care Product market is mainly driven by increasing safety and security needs by proper maintenance, higher customer awareness about vehicle upkeep and periodic maintenance mandated by governments backed by growing vehicle production.

Cleaning products are projected to be the leading segment of the overall Car Care product market during the forecast period

On the basis of product type, the Car Care Product market has been segmented into Cleaning products, and Protection products. Cleaning products segment dominates the global car care product with the maximum market share of the total Car Care Product and projected to lead the market over the forecast period 2018-2025. The segment is mainly driven by interior cleaning and hand wax services followed by exterior cleaning, shampoo floor mats, and upholstery cleaning. The changing consumer preferences industry is coming up with new types of paint, wraps and surface finishes, consumers have a hard time differentiating one product from another. For instance, The Mothers Waterless Wash & Wax new product for 2016 gives consumers the opportunity to clean their vehicles without having access to a water source. Consumers need the convenience of being able to clean their cars without getting the hose out. The segment is mainly driven due to the multipurpose products, Odor neutralizing, ease of use, and environmentally friendly sustainable products. Multipurpose products are fast acting, provide repellant and protection properties to ensure long-lasting cleaning benefits.

Europe accounts for largest share of the global Car Care Product market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the car care products market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2016 Europe dominates the global car care products with a maximum market share of the entire car care products market and projected to lead the market over the forecast period, 2018-2025. With used cars becoming a more viable option for first-time buyers, increased government scrutiny of the developing sales network would positively impact the independent aftermarket and thereby affect the demand for car care product market in the aftermarket segment. Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest growing market with a significant CAGR throughout the forecast period due to the growing automobile manufacturing industry, especially in countries, such as China, Korea, and India.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the Global Car Care Product market, in terms of value & volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of region by segmenting Car Care Product market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Car Care Product market on the basis of product type, application, and vehicle type.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Car Care Product market.

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Global Car Care Product Market Competitive Landscape

Lots of manufacturers of car care products offer a wide range of car care products to fit aftermarket requirements. Companies, such as 3M, Turtle Wax, Illinois Tool Works, Armored AutoGroup, SOFT99, SONAX, Tetrosyl, Northern Labs, Liqui Moly, Simoniz, Autoglym, Botny, Bullsone, BiaoBang, CHIEF, Rainbow, Mothers, Auto Magic are the key players in manufacturing car care product globally.

Scope of the Report

By Product

Cleaning product

Protection product

By Application

Auto Beauty Shop

Individual Consumers

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Light commercial vehicles (LCV)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the Car Care Product market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

