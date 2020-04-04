Material Handling Robots Market: Business Opportunities, Current Trends, Market Forecast & Global Industry Analysis by 2024

The Material Handling Robots Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The inductive Material Handling Robots market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the inductive Material Handling Robots market based on type and industry across different regions globally.

Chinese players already have planned to expand the production capacity of industrial robots in next few years. But most of robots are low-end products, lack of core technologies and competitiveness, low stability and high cost, dependence on importing robot reducers, controllers and servo motors from Japanese and European players like Nabtesco, Harmonic and SUMITOMO etc.

Currently, the global material handling robots market is still dominated by players from Japan, Germany, Switzerland, Italy, United States and Korea.

The worldwide market for Material Handling Robots is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly xx% over the next five years, will reach xx million US$ in 2024, from xx million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Material Handling Robots in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Material Handling Robots Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value): FANUC (Japan), KUKA (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Yaskawa (Motoman)(Japan), Nachi (Japan), Kawasaki Robotics(Japan), Comau (Italy), EPSON Robots (Japan), Staubli (Switzerland), Omron Adept Technologies (US), DENSO Robotics (Japan), OTC Daihen (Japan), Toshiba (Japan), Mitsubishi Electric (Japan), Universal Robots (Denmark), Hyundai Robotics (Korea), Siasun (China), Anhui EFORT Intelligent Equipment (China), Estun Automation (China), Guangzhou CNC Equipment (China), STEP Electric Corporation (China)

Based on end users/applications, Material Handling Robots market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into: Automotive, Chemical, Rubber and Plastic, Electrical and Electronics, Metal and Machinery, Food, Beverages and Pharmaceuticals

Based on Product Type, Material Handling Robots market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers: Articulated Material Handling Robots, SCARA Material Handling Robot, Parallel Material Handling Robot

