Mica Tape for Insulation Market Growth and Business Opportunities for Manufacturers: ISOVOLTA Group, VonRoll, Pamica, Meifeng Mica, Chhaperia

Mica Tape for Insulation Market Overview

The Mica Tape for Insulation Market report explores and analyses the essential factors of market depending on present industry situations, market needs, business strategies and the growth condition.

Mica Tape for Insulation Market tracks the major market events including product launches, technological developments, mergers and acquisitions, and the innovative business strategies opted by key market players. Along with strategically analyzing the key micro markets, the report also focuses on industry-specific drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges in the Mica Tape for Insulation market.

Top Manufacturers in the Mica Tape for Insulation Market from 2019-2025

ISOVOLTA Group

VonRoll

Pamica

Meifeng Mica

Chhaperia

Glory Mica

Nippon Rika

Spbsluda

Haiying Insulation

OKABE MICA

Electrolock

Jyoti

Cogebi

Sakti Mica

Ruby Mica

Segmentation by product

Mica Glass Tape

Mica Polyester Tape

Segmentation by Application

3.3 to 6 kV

> 6 kV to 10 kV

> 10 kV

The regional scope of the study is as follows:

North America

Europe

China

Japan

The North America average price of Mica Tape for Insulation is decreasing, from 25 USD/Kg in 2012 to 23.8 USD/Kg in 2016. With the situation of North America economy, prices will be in decreasing trend in the following five years.

The classification of Mica Tape for Insulation includes Mica Glass Tape and Mica Polyester Tape. The proportion of Mica Polyester Tape in 2016 is about 64.8%.

Mica Tape for Insulation is application in motor and generator, the voltage is 3.3 to 6 kV, > 6 kV to 10 kV and > 10 kV. The proportion of Mica Tape for Insulation is used in the voltage of > 6 kV to 10 kV is about 48.4% in 2016.

Mica Tape for Insulation Market SWOT Analysis

This report provides in depth study of “Mica Tape for Insulation market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. Primary sources are mainly industry experts from core and related industries, and suppliers, manufacturers, distributors, service providers, and organizations related to all segments of the industry’s supply chain. The bottom-up approach was used to estimate the Global market size of Mica Tape for Insulation Market based on end-use industry and region, in terms of value. With the validation of data through primary interviews, the exact values of the overall parent market, and individual market sizes were determined and confirmed in this study.

