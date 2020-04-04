Micro Balloon Catheter Market Revenue, Opportunity, Forecast and Value Chain 2017-2027

Balloon catheters are an innovative medical device which comprises of guidewires and catheters. Micro balloon catheters an interventional device in which hemodynamic change derived from temporary micro of the blood vessel is used to be effective in vascular treatments. Micro balloon catheters is inserted into the femoral artery or into the radial artery to treat the blockage in the blood vessels. The process of blockage clear from the blood vessel by insertion of the catheter is referred as angioplasty. Angioplasty is done by micro balloon catheter prevents the heart attack and angina in the patient suffering from coronary artery disease. Micro balloon catheters is the improvised version of the balloon catheter which has micro size balloon which has increased the success rate of angioplasty. The balloon of micro-balloon catheters is oval shape and it has inner diameter less than 0.46 mm. Micro balloon catheters is also referred as micro-catheter due to its very small size of balloon.

Micro Balloon Catheter Market: Drivers and Restraints

The major factors driving the growth of micro-balloon catheter market are rising prevalence of cardiac diseases and increasing geriatric population. The rise in disposable income and growing healthcare expenditure is fueling the growth of the micro-catheter balloon market. Favorable reimbursement policies and increasing government support by developing economies has also responsible for the growth of the micro-catheter market. Awareness campaign by NGO about awareness of cardiac diseases is low driving factors for micro balloon catheter market. New innovative technologies and increasing product launch for balloon catheters has upsurge the growth of micro-balloon catheter market. On the other hand, the high cost of angioplasty and risk of infection during surgery can hamper the growth of micro-balloon catheter market.

Micro Balloon Catheter Market: Segmentation

The global micro balloon catheter market is classified on the basis of material type, indication, end user, and region.

Based on material type micro balloon catheter market is segmented into following:

Latex

Silicone

Others

Based on indication micro balloon catheter market is segmented into following:

Coronary Artery Diseases

Peripheral Vascular Diseases

Based on end user micro balloon catheter market is segmented into following:

Hospitals

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Cardiac Catheterization Laboratories

Micro Balloon Catheter Market: Overview

The global micro balloon catheter is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to rising prevalence of cardiac diseases. The increasing number of patient undergoing for cardiac surgeries has increased the demand for micro balloon catheter. Micro balloon catheters are segmented on the basis of material, indication and end user. On the basis of material micro balloon catheter is classified as latex, silicone and others. Latex material is expected to dominate the market share in term of value for micro balloon catheter market. On the basis of end user micro balloon catheter market is classified as hospitals, ambulatory surgical center and cardiac catheterization laboratories. Among all the end user hospitals are expected to gain maximum market share in term of value. The manufacturing of low-cost micro balloon catheters by manufacturing companies can provide the opportunity for this market to grow more in low economic countries.

Micro Balloon Catheter Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of regional presence global micro balloon catheter are classified into seven key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding Japan, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the most lucrative market for micro balloon catheter due to high healthcare infrastructure and favorable reimbursement scenario. After North America, micro balloon catheter market is then followed by Western Europe and Asia-Pacific excluding Japan. In APEJ region, India and China are the major markets for micro balloon catheter due to high prevalence of cardiac diseases and increasing geriatric population.

Micro Balloon Catheter Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in Micro Balloon Catheter market identified across the value chain include Terumo Corporation, Cook Medical, Piolax Medical Devices Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Stryker Corporation, Medtronic plc. Edward Life Sciences Corporation, Edward Life Sciences Corporation, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, B. Braun Melsungen AG are some of the players of micro balloon catheter market. Major market players of occlusion balloon catheter market are focusing on mergers and acquisitions to maintain their market share.