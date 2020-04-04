Milk Powder Market Growing at a CAGR of 4.4% From 2018 to 2025 with Key Players Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone, Dean Foods Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group and More

The global milk powder market size was valued at $27,783.2 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $38,086.1 million by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.4% from 2018 to 2025. In 2017, the China milk powder market accounted for nearly 26% of the global milk powder industry.

Milk powder is obtained by dehydrating milk. The milk powder can be stored without substantial loss of quality due to a low water activity that hampers microbial metabolism, preferably for a significant amount of time. Milk powder is used as an ingredient for different applications in confectionaries, bakeries, infant formulas, and nutritional foods. It is obtained mainly by roller drying and spray drying methods.

People have become busier with the advent of globalization. Their lifestyles have changed, and the time allocated for household work, such as cooking, has reduced drastically. This lack of time has encouraged consumers to find alternatives to speed up household chores. Packaged and processed food as well as convenient meals has been adopted by the consumers to reduce time required for preparing food. This factor of seeking out convenient alternatives has paved the way for milk powder worldwide. Moreover, the shelf life of milk powder is higher than regular milk, which further increases the demand for milk powder over regular milk. Furthermore, the number of working women has increased and thus, fuels the adoption of infant formula, which boosts the growth of milk powder globally.

Furthermore, the introduction or development of new products such as flavored milk powder or lactose-free milk powder is expected to boost the milk powder market growth in the coming years.

Milk powder is high in micro and macro nutrients making them a health food. Milk powder has quite the significant amounts of protein and packs a notable amount of Vitamin C, B12, calcium, and other essential nutrients, and does not require special containers for storage, which makes it a more convenient option than regular milk. Milk powder also contains nicotinamide riboside, a micronutrient that may prevent obesity and increase muscle performance, improve energy expenditure, and prevent diabetes development. These factors drive the growth of the milk powder market.

However, milk powder often has emulsifiers in them. Emulsifiers are additives made from plant, animal, and synthetic sources, which help milk powder and similar processed products to attain a smooth texture, prevent separation, and extend shelf life. Safety of emulsifiers is carefully regulated and tested by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. The emulsifiers come under the Generally Recognized as Safe (GRAS) category and are allowed in specific types of food & beverage at precise levels. The FDA frequently reviews the safety of permitted additives, based on the best scientific knowledge, to determine if approvals should be modified or withdrawn. Various studies and a recent 2015 mice study published on Nature stated that emulsifiers may increase bacterial translocation across epithelia and cause problems such as inflammatory bowel disease. This might affect the popularity of milk powder as a healthy alternative and restrict the growth of the milk powder market.

Asia-Pacific milk powder market share is expected to account for the highest market share, in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the forecast period. This is attributed to changing lifestyle in the region, led by globalization and increase in working population. Moreover, rise in the affluent population and increase in penetration of internet and social media drive the consumption of processed and packaged food, which makes way for packaged goods in the region.

The key players profiled in this report include Arla Foods amba, Dairy Farmers of America Inc., Danone, Dean Foods Company, Fonterra Co-operative Group, Kraft Foods Inc., Lactalis Group, Nestle S.A, Saputo Inc., and Schreiber Foods Inc.

