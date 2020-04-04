Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2024

The Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market report includes an extensive analysis of key industry drivers, restraints, market trends, and market structure. The inductive Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market study provides a comprehensive assessment of stakeholder strategies and imperatives for succeeding in the business. The report segregates the inductive Mobility as a Service (MaaS) market based on type and industry across different regions globally.

Scope of Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market :

Transportation as a service (TaaS) developed rapidly sence 2010, and most of top players were established between 2009 and 2013;

Now North America is the largest market, due to the mature and perfect transportation system; Currently, Uber is dominating North America, over 80% market share in the end 2016; and other players like Lyft is developing rapidly these days, when Uber is in trouble. In July 2017, Lyft may occupy for 20% share in Untied States.

Europe also developed rapidly, several players are dominating the Europe market, like Yandex is domimating Russia, Uber and Gett are dominating UK market, BlaBlaCar is dominating France market, Mytaxi is dominating Germany market; In future, the European local players will keep the leading position.

China now is dominated Didi Chuxing, there are also few small players, gradually expanded their market size through diversified competition, supporting better services.

The worldwide market for Mobility as a Service (MaaS) is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 36.8% over the next five years, will reach 158000 million US$ in 2024, from 24100 million US$ in 2019, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

This report focuses on the Mobility as a Service (MaaS) in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Mobility as a Service (MaaS) Market Top Key Competitors covered, with production, price, revenue (value): Uber, Didi, Lyft, Gett, Mytaxi(Hailo), Ola Cabs, BlaBla Car, Careem, Grab Taxi, Kako Taxi, Addison Lee, Meru, Ingogo, Flywheel, Easy Taxi, Gocatch, Via, Yandex Taxi, Lecab, 99Taxis

