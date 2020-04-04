New Report: First Aid Tapes Market Overview, Manufacturing Cost Structure Analysis, Growth Opportunities by 2023

First Aid Tapes Market

ReportsMonitor.com has added new report on Global First Aid Tapes Market Report, History and Forecast 2019-2023 presents the readers with market overview and definitions, segmentation, applications, raw materials used, product specifications, cost structures, manufacturing processes, and so on. The report analyzes the global market scenario, including the product pricing, production and consumption volume, cost, price, value, volume, capacity, supply, demand, market growth rate, and forecasts till 2023.

The First Aid Tapes market was valued at Million US$ in 2018 and is projected to reach Million US$ by 2023, at a CAGR of during the forecast period. In this study, 2018 has been considered as the base year and 2019 to 2023 as the forecast period to estimate the market size for First Aid Tapes.

Manufacturer Detail

3M

Band-Aid

Johnson & Johnson

RockTape

Smith & Nephew

Medtronic

Nitto Medical

Cardinal Health

Henkel

Beiersdorf

Udaipur Surgicals

Medline Medical

McKesson

Dukal Corporation

Curad

Winner Medical

Shandong Qiaopai Group

Shandong Cheerain Medical

Product Type Segmentation

Medical Breathable Non-woven Tape

Medical Breathable PE Tape

Medical Rayon Tape

Easy-tear Non-woven Cloth Tape

Zinc Oxide Adhesive Cloth Tape

Industry Segmentation

Hospitals

Home Care

ASCs

Other

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of First Aid Tapes are as follows:

History Year: 2014-2018

Base Year: 2018

Estimated Year: 2019

Forecast Year 2019 to 2023

