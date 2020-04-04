Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market Prevalent Opportunities upto 2026

Non-woven is a technology which involves processes other than knitting and weaving. The process starts with the formation of fibre web and followed by subsequent bonding of these webs with the reinforcing chemicals. The fibres mostly used can carbon, glass, aramid etc. The process of bonding these reinforced fibres with a matrix of resin is called as impregnation and the combination of reinforcing fibre and resin matrix is called as prepreg. Thus, non-woven glass fibre prepreg is a strong composite material with exceptional mechanical properties. The resins (matrix) used in the prepreg depend on the ultimate applications and properties required in the composite material. They can thermoplastics or thermosetting type of resins. The mostly used thermosetting matrix are of epoxy, phenolic and bismaleimide. For instance, in aero engines excellent resistance high temperature is an essential criteria for which bismaleimidematrix is used. For fire resistance phenolic are used whereas for excellent mechanical properties epoxy type are used. Non-woven glass fiber prepreg basically finds application in aerospace and industrial sector wherein the wind energy in industrial sector consumes prepreg mostly. The global non-woven glass fiber prepreg is expected to grow relatively at a high growth rate with the increased growth in the end use industries.

Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The global non-woven glass fiber prepreg market is primarily driven by the increasing need of the high performance materials in the industrial and aerospace sectors such as automotive industry, wind energy and industrial machinery. The high demand for sports equipment and sports goods further drives the global non-woven glass fibres.

Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market: Segmentation

On the basis of prepreg type, non-woven glass fiber prepreg market is segmented into:-

Thermoplastic prepreg

Thermosetting prepreg

On the basis of prepreg processing method, non-woven glass fiber prepreg market is segmented into:-

Vacuum bag processing

Autoclave processing

On the basis of application, non-woven glass fiber prepreg market is segmented into:-

Aerospace Civil Aircraft Primary Structure Interiors Aero-engines Defence Aircraft Helicopters Space

Industrial Wind Energy Electronics Sports Equipment Automotive Machinery Tooling



Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market: Region Wise Outlook

The global non-woven glass fiber prepreg market is divided into seven regions, namely North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific excluding Japan (APEJ), Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Japan and Middle East and Africa (MEA). Europe and North America are the matured markets for the non-woven glass fiber prepreg with presence of major players in the regions and expected that growth of the major players will drive the global non-woven glass fiber prepreg market during the forecast period. Next in line is APEJ, especially China, which accounts for major share in terms of consumption in Asia Pacific region due increasing industrial expansion. The non-woven glass fiber prepreg s market is anticipated to grow in Japan and Latin America followed by MEA. Overall the global market for non-woven glass fiber prepreg is projected to record significant growth during the forecast period.

Global Non-Woven Glass Fiber Prepreg Market: Key Players

Some of the key players identified in the global non-woven glass fiber prepreg market includes: