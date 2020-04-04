Notebook Market to See Growth at 0.3% CAGR During 2017-2027

Future Market Insights, in its upcoming report titled ‘Notebook Market: Global Industry Analysis (2012-2016) and Opportunity Assessment (2017-2027)’ has comprehensively assessed the global notebook market. The notebook market is expected to grow with a sluggish CAGR of 0.3% for the decadal study ending in 2027.

Region – APEJ Notebook Market to Ride the Regional Economic Boom

The APEJ region can easily be considered the global economic engine, primarily due to the massive economic growth seen in the two billion plus population behemoths, China and India. The APEJ notebook market was valued at over US$ 33 billion in 2017 and is projected to have an incremental dollar opportunity of over US$ 3.5 billion during the decade.

Type – Mainstream Notebooks the Defacto Choice in the Notebook Market

The mainstream notebook segment is the most attractive in the global notebook market over the duration of the forecast period. Mainstream notebooks are predicted to sell in excess of 55 million units by the end of 2027, ensuring that all key stakeholders have immense opportunity in this segment. Nonetheless, key stakeholders in the notebook market are advised to not ignore the sub-notebook/ ultraportable segment as it is on track to register a high CAGR. In value terms, the ultraportable segment should expand at a CAGR of 1.4%.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-5068

Application – Target Corporate Offices over Gaming in the Global Notebook Market

Corporate offices are larger than both the Gaming and Others application combined in the global network market and are anticipated to remain so for the foreseeable future. Corporate Offices have a market attractiveness index of 5 and major players in the notebook market would do well to take this into consideration while devising their business strategies.

Price Range – Close Call Between Below US $500 and US $501 – $1000 in Notebook Market

Lower cost notebooks predominate in the global notebook market and the difference in size between the Below US $500 and $501-1000 segments is minimal. However, the latter is estimated to nudge past the former by the end of the ten-year study and have a value of approx. US$ 31 billion by end 2027.

Competition Dashboard of the Global Notebook Market

The companies profiled in the notebook market report include Hewlett-Packard, Samsung Electronics, Dell, Acer, Lenovo Group, Apple Inc., Micromax Informatics, Microsoft Corporation, Sony Corporation, Asus Tek Computer, Micro Star International, Toshiba Corporation, Gateway Inc., Fujitsu Computer System, LG Electronics, Megatron, Smartron, and Razor Blade.

Key Insights of the Notebook Market

Notebook providers could prioritize emerging markets in the APEJ and MEA region that are poised to experience rapid growth in the medium term. Advanced economies are expected to record growth rates of less than 2% according to an analysis by the World Bank. In addition, the demand for sub-notebooks is increasing on account of numerous features such as advanced cooling, wide-angled displays, wireless charging, and digital writing touchpads. Incumbents as well as new entrants in the notebook market should innovate with laser-like focus to drive growth in the global notebook market. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality have massive potential and could be the next-gen computing platforms. Notebooks with AR/VR capability built-in could become commonplace in business and commercial applications such as video games, product demos, and watching events. These technological leaps might change the computing experience immeasurably and offer limitless opportunities for notebook manufacturers, provided they are tapped.

Need more information about Report Methodology ? @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/askus/rep-gb-5068