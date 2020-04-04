Party Balloon Market Size and Share 2025 Forecast at US$ 330 Mn at CAGR 5.3% | SDMR

Press Release

The Global Party Balloon Market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

Party Balloons are air-tight bags made out of latex a light material or foil that can be inflated with air or other gas. The ordinary air, or other gases such as helium, can be forced into them for expansion purposes. Latex balloons are available in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors to delight children and adults at birthday parties and other festive occasions or used as a tool of advertisement.

Latex Occidental accounted for 1.846% of the Global Party Balloon sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 1.129%, 1.116% including CTI Industries and BELBAL

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

Download an Exclusive Sample Report @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/contact/144203?ref=Sample-and-Brochure&toccode=SDMRCO144203

This report focuses on Party Balloon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Party Balloon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Latex Occidental

CTI Industries

BELBAL

Pioneer Balloon

Sempertex

Gemar Balloons

Amscan

Colour Way

Xingcheng

Maple City Rubber

Rubek Balloons

Balonevi

Tailloon

York Impex

Hengli Latex Products

BK Latex

Tongle Latex Products

Guohua Latex Products

Xiong County Shaohua Latex Products

Jaya Latexindo Internusa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Latex Party Balloon

Foil Party Balloon

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Browse Complete Report Details with Detail Tables and Figures @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/toc_publisher/144203?code=SDMRCO144203#Report_Highlights

Major Table  of  Contents:

Executive  Summary

1  Party  Balloon  Market  Overview

1.1  Product  Overview  and  Scope  of  Party  Balloon

1.2  Party  Balloon  Segment  by  Type

1.2.1  Global  Party  Balloon  Production  Growth  Rate  Comparison  by  Type  (2014-2025)

1.2.2  Latex  Party  Balloon

1.2.3  Foil  Party  Balloon

1.3  Party  Balloon  Segment  by  Application

1.3.1  Party  Balloon  Consumption  Comparison  by  Application  (2014-2025)

1.3.2  Commercial

1.3.3  Residential

1.3  Global  Party  Balloon  Market  by  Region

1.3.1  Global  Party  Balloon  Market  Size  Region

1.3.2  North  America  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)

1.3.3  Europe  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)

1.3.4  China  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)

1.3.5  Japan  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)

1.3.6  Southeast  Asia  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)

1.3.7  India  Status  and  Prospect  (2014-2025)

1.4  Global  Party  Balloon  Market  Size

1.4.1  Global  Party  Balloon  Revenue  (2014-2025)

1.4.2  Global  Party  Balloon  Production  (2014-2025)

2  Global  Party  Balloon  Market  Competition  by  Manufacturers

2.1  Global  Party  Balloon  Production  Market  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)

2.2  Global  Party  Balloon  Revenue  Share  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)

2.3  Global  Party  Balloon  Average  Price  by  Manufacturers  (2014-2019)

2.4  Manufacturers  Party  Balloon  Production  Sites,  Area  Served,  Product  Types

2.5  Party  Balloon  Market  Competitive  Situation  and  Trends

2.5.1  Party  Balloon  Market  Concentration  Rate

2.5.2  Party  Balloon  Market  Share  of  Top  3  and  Top  5  Manufacturers

2.5.3  Mergers  &  Acquisitions,  Expansion

3  Global  Party  Balloon  Production  Market  Share  by  Regions

3.1  Global  Party  Balloon  Production  Market  Share  by  Regions

3.2  Global  Party  Balloon  Revenue  Market  Share  by  Regions  (2014-2019)

3.3  Global  Party  Balloon  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

3.4  North  America  Party  Balloon  Production

3.4.1  North  America  Party  Balloon  Production  Growth  Rate  (2014-2019)

3.4.2  North  America  Party  Balloon  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

3.5  Europe  Party  Balloon  Production

3.5.1  Europe  Party  Balloon  Production  Growth  Rate  (2014-2019)

3.5.2  Europe  Party  Balloon  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

3.6  China  Party  Balloon  Production  (2014-2019)

3.6.1  China  Party  Balloon  Production  Growth  Rate  (2014-2019)

3.6.2  China  Party  Balloon  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

3.7  Japan  Party  Balloon  Production  (2014-2019)

3.7.1  Japan  Party  Balloon  Production  Growth  Rate  (2014-2019)

3.7.2  Japan  Party  Balloon  Production,  Revenue,  Price  and  Gross  Margin  (2014-2019)

TOC Continued….!

Order a Single or Corporate User License Copy @ https://www.supplydemandmarketresearch.com/home/purchase?code=SDMRCO144203

About Us:

SupplyDemandMarketResearch.com have a strong network of high powered and experienced global consultants who have about 10+ years of experience in the specific industry to deliver quality research and analysis.

Having such an experienced network, our services not only cater to the client who wants the basic reference of market numbers and related high growth areas in the demand side, but also we provide detailed and granular information using which the client can definitely plan the strategies with respect to both supply and demand side.

Contact Us:

Canada Office:

302-20 Misssisauga Valley Blvd,

Missisauga, L5A 3S1, Toronto

Global – +1-276-477-5910

Email – [email protected]

 

Post Views: 101
Tagged , , , , , , , , , , , , ,