Party Balloon Market Size and Share 2025 Forecast at US$ 330 Mn at CAGR 5.3% | SDMR

The Global Party Balloon Market is valued at 220 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 330 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.3% during 2019-2025.

Party Balloons are air-tight bags made out of latex a light material or foil that can be inflated with air or other gas. The ordinary air, or other gases such as helium, can be forced into them for expansion purposes. Latex balloons are available in all kinds of shapes, sizes, and colors to delight children and adults at birthday parties and other festive occasions or used as a tool of advertisement.

Latex Occidental accounted for 1.846% of the Global Party Balloon sales market share in 2016. Other players accounted for 1.129%, 1.116% including CTI Industries and BELBAL

The market is not only influenced by the price, but also influenced by the product performance. The leading companies own the advantages on better performance, more abundant product’s types, better technical and impeccable after-sales service. Consequently, they take the majority of the market share of high-end market. Looking to the future years, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing. Similarly, there will be fluctuation in gross margin.

Despite the presence of competition problems, due to the global recovery trend is slightly, investors are still optimistic about this area; the future will still have more new investment enter the field.

This report focuses on Party Balloon volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Party Balloon market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Latex Occidental

CTI Industries

BELBAL

Pioneer Balloon

Sempertex

Gemar Balloons

Amscan

Colour Way

Xingcheng

Maple City Rubber

Rubek Balloons

Balonevi

Tailloon

York Impex

Hengli Latex Products

BK Latex

Tongle Latex Products

Guohua Latex Products

Xiong County Shaohua Latex Products

Jaya Latexindo Internusa

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Latex Party Balloon

Foil Party Balloon

Segment by Application

Commercial

Residential

Major Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

1 Party Balloon Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Party Balloon

1.2 Party Balloon Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Party Balloon Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Latex Party Balloon

1.2.3 Foil Party Balloon

1.3 Party Balloon Segment by Application

1.3.1 Party Balloon Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Commercial

1.3.3 Residential

1.3 Global Party Balloon Market by Region

1.3.1 Global Party Balloon Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global Party Balloon Market Size

1.4.1 Global Party Balloon Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global Party Balloon Production (2014-2025)

2 Global Party Balloon Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Party Balloon Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.2 Global Party Balloon Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.3 Global Party Balloon Average Price by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

2.4 Manufacturers Party Balloon Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.5 Party Balloon Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Party Balloon Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Party Balloon Market Share of Top 3 and Top 5 Manufacturers

2.5.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Global Party Balloon Production Market Share by Regions

3.1 Global Party Balloon Production Market Share by Regions

3.2 Global Party Balloon Revenue Market Share by Regions (2014-2019)

3.3 Global Party Balloon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.4 North America Party Balloon Production

3.4.1 North America Party Balloon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.4.2 North America Party Balloon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.5 Europe Party Balloon Production

3.5.1 Europe Party Balloon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.5.2 Europe Party Balloon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.6 China Party Balloon Production (2014-2019)

3.6.1 China Party Balloon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.6.2 China Party Balloon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

3.7 Japan Party Balloon Production (2014-2019)

3.7.1 Japan Party Balloon Production Growth Rate (2014-2019)

3.7.2 Japan Party Balloon Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

TOC Continued….!

