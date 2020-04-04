Pneumatic Tire Industry Share, Growth, Analysis, Statistics, Trends, Forecast Report, 2020
Pneumatic tires are in high demand in the automotive industry. Pneumatic tires are rubber tires filled with compressed air that enhances the tires loading capacity and improves the overall performance of the vehicle. Raw materials that are used in the manufacturing of pneumatic tires include natural rubber, synthetic rubber, carbon black, steel wire, petrochemicals reinforcing materials (fabric, steel, polyester, nylon, and rayon), fabric cord and wires. The pneumatic tire market has witnessed considerable growth primarily due to significant increase in automobile production and a subsequent rise in the demand of tires in the replacement market. However, the growing trend of retreading tires and fluctuating raw material prices are factors hindering the growth of the market.
The market is segmented based on the type of sale, vehicle type, product type and geography. Based on the type of sale, the market is further segmented into OEM (original equipment manufacturer) and replacement. The replacement segment accounted for the maximum revenue share in the pneumatic tire market evaluated at $143.7 billion in 2014. This segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period (2015‐2020). Tires are basically categorized into radial and cross-ply tires, with radial holding around 68% of the total market share by value. Based on the vehicle type, the market is segmented into two wheelers, four wheelers, aircrafts and others (industrial and agricultural vehicles). Presently, four wheelers tire segment is the highest revenue-generating category and is expected to maintain its dominant position throughout the analysis period. The key geographic regions covered in the report include North America, Europe, APAC and LAMEA.
Several companies manufacture novel tires with outstanding tractions and better grip properties suitable for all surface types. The pneumatic radial tire “ContiRT20”, a new product by Continental AG, provides exceptional stability during the lifting and transport of load in vehicles. Bridgestone offers an 8 inch diameter tires, particularly for use in industrial vehicles.
The prominent players in this market are Michelin, Continental AG, Bridgestone Corporation, Cooper Tire & Rubber Company, The Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company, Hankook Tire Co. Ltd., The Yokohama Rubber Co. Ltd., Sumitomo Rubber Industries Ltd., Pirelli & C.S.p.A, Kumho Tire USA., Inc.
KEY BENEFITS FOR STAKEHOLDERS
The report provides an in-depth analysis of the pneumatic tires market and offers current and future trends to identify lucrative investment pockets in the market
The report identifies the key drivers, opportunities and restraints that shape the market and provides an impact analysis during the forecast period
Porter’s five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers participating in this market. This would further offer a competitive advantage to the stakeholders in making profitable business decisions; thus, helping them to strengthen their supplier and buyer networks
Current and future trends have been outlined to determine the overall attractiveness and highlight the profitable trends in order to gain a stronger foothold in the market
Market estimation of geographic segments has been derived from the current market scenario and expected market trends
Pneumatic Tire Market Key Segments:
Global Pneumatic Tires Market‐By Type of Sales: Replacement tires and OEM
Global Pneumatic Tires Market‐By Vehicle Type: Two Wheelers: Bicycle, Motorcycle
Four Wheelers: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles (Trucks, Buses), Aircraft
Others (Industrial Vehicles, Agricultural Vehicles and Off-Road Vehicles)
Global Pneumatic Tires Market‐By Product Type: Radial Tires and Cross-ply Tires
By Geography: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA
