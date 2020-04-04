Prefilled Syringes Market to Witness Considerable Upsurge During 2023

Report Highlights

The global market for prefilled syringes should grow from $4.7 billion in 2018 to $7.3 billion by 2023 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% for the period of 2018-2023.

Summary

The prefilled syringes (PFSs) market is on the rise. It is estimated that the market for prefilled syringes will double in size within the next decade. The global prefilled syringes market was valued at REDACTED in 2017 and estimated to be REDACTED in 2018. The market is projected to reach REDACTED by 2023, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of REDACTED during the forecast period.

To Get Sample Copy of Report visit @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=2119598

The prefilled syringes market is driven by the technological advancement in prefilled syringes, increasing demand for home care, a growing geriatric population, and growth in biologics drugs and vaccines for which prefilled syringes are a suitable drug-delivery system. Additionally, the rising levels of chronic diseases and cancers have led to a significant increase in the use of injectable drugs. Increased competition among the key vendors of injectable drugs is in particular driving the need for innovative delivery options. The global prefilled syringe market is also growing due to the need for a greater degree of safety and ease of administration for patients and healthcare workers.

By material type, glass PFSs dominate the global pre-filled syringe market, and sales of glass-based prefilled syringes is estimated to surpass REDACTED by the end of 2023. However, the use of polymer is expected to grow in the next few years. Due to the high fragile nature of glass syringes, manufacturers have developed polymer-based prefilled syringes that are becoming more popular. Polymer-based PFSs have high break resistance and do not interact with the drug they carry or alter the quality of the drug.

By type, though the sales of conventional prefilled syringes are higher than safety prefilled syringes, the rate of sales for safety prefilled syringes is expected grow at a higher pace than the conventional product during the forecast period. The projected growth rate of safety prefilled syringes for the forecast period 2018 to 2023 is REDACTED. North America is anticipated to dominate the global safety syringes market due to government initiatives aimed at preventing sharps injuries, increased health care expenditures, rising awareness about blood borne diseases and increasing demand for home healthcare. By design, single-chambered prefilled syringes dominate the global PFSs market. This segment is

estimated to reach a value of over REDACTED by 2023.

With respect to end-users, hospitals dominate the market; the segment is estimated to reach REDACTED by 2023. The growing trend of home health care is expected to boost that segment significantly inthe coming years. The segment anticipates growth of REDACTED during the forecast period.

North America dominates the global PFS market due to the high adoption rate of prefilled syringes, increasing need for patient safety and high expenditures on injectable drugs. The United States has witnessed increased adoption of glass prefilled syringes due to the high presence of chronic disorders. However, the Asia-Pacific region has immense potential. Increasing population growth in China and India, along aging populations, are increasing demand for prefilled syringes. The Asia-Pacific region provides substantial market opportunity for manufacturers due to its welcoming regulatory environments and increasing government spending on healthcare infrastructure for middle- and lowincome

residents with chronic ailments.”

Report Scope:

This report analyzes the global market trends, future growth and regional markets of prefilled syringes with data from 2017, 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates through 2023; the forecast period is 2018-2023. The market values for prefilled syringes are given for the years 2017, 2018 and 2023.

In this report, the market is segmented based on material, type, design and therapeutics. Based on materials, the report covers glass-based and polymer-based prefilled syringes. The market breakdown by type includes conventional and safety prefilled syringes. On basis of design, the market is segmented into single-chamber prefilled syringes, dual-chamber and customized prefilled syringes. In the therapeutics segment, the report reviews monoclonal antibodies and vaccines.

The report reviews the main prefilled syringes applications including rheumatoid arthritis, diabetes, anemia, cancer, multiple sclerosis, hormonal diseases and anaphylaxis. It then discusses some end users of prefilled syringes like hospitals, pharmacies and ambulatory surgical centers.

This report provides a comprehensive review of market dynamics such as market drivers, restraints and opportunities, and provides a list of available patents. A holistic study of the market has been carried out by incorporating various factors taken from country-specific demographic conditions and business cycles to market-specific microeconomic influences.

The research uncovers paradigm shifts in the market in terms of regional competitive advantages and the competitive landscape for key players in the prefilled syringes industry. An analysis of key vendors and their new products, developments and financials are provided to enable easy decision making. The list of companies profiled in this report are those involved in the production of prefilled syringes with injectable drugs; in the design, development and production of prefillable drug delivery systems including syringes, glass/polymer barrels, containers, vials, plungers and stoppers; and in filling and packaging services. The market size was obtained by considering the revenues of these companies.

This report also includes a summary of the main industry acquisitions and strategic alliances from 2016 through April 2018, including key alliance trends.

Estimated values are based on manufacturers total revenues. Projected and forecasted revenue values are in constant U.S. dollars, unadjusted for inflation.

Report Includes:

– 24 data tables and 21 additional tables

– Industry analysis of the global markets for prefilled syringes within the healthcare sector

– Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2017 and 2018, and projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2023

– Regional dynamics of the prefilled syringes market covering North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other emerging economies

– A look at key resins used to make these syringes, and new products and technologies related to these devices

– Examination of the market dynamics, including growth inhibiting drivers, restraints, and opportunities

– General assessment of key patents approved for prefilled syringes in the U.S., Europe and APAC region

– Profiles of major manufacturers and suppliers of prefilled syringes, including Aptar Pharma, Baxter International Inc., Biocorp, Medtronic and West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

Table of Contents



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Analyst’s Credentials

BCC Custom Research

Related BCC Research Reports

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Technology Overview

Properties of Prefilled Syringes

Filling Process in Prefilled Syringes

Sterilization of Prefilled Syringes

Factors Driving the Prefilled Syringes Market

Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

Increasing Adoption of Injectable Drugs

Development of Technologically Advanced Prefilled Syringes

Benefits Associated with Prefilled Syringes

Get Complete TOC With Tables and Figures @ https://www.researchmoz.us/prefilled-syringes-global-markets-to-2023-report.html/toc

Increasing Demand for Home-Based Healthcare Treatment

Improved Safety Standards

Increasing Demand for Self-Injection Devices

Huge Patient Population and Growing Aging Population

Factors Restraining the Prefilled Syringes Market

Determining Which PFS Material Works Best with the Drug Substance

High Costs Associated with Prefilled Syringes Hinder Widespread Adoption

Product Recalls Due to Breakages and Leachables

The Potential Risk of Interaction Between Prefilled Syringes and Drugs

Availability of Alternative Drug Delivery Methods

Competition

Continue…

About ResearchMoz

ResearchMoz is the one stop online destination to find and buy market research reports & Industry Analysis. We fulfill all your research needs spanning across industry verticals with our huge collection of market research reports. We provide our services to all sizes of organizations and across all industry verticals and markets. Our Research Coordinators have in-depth knowledge of reports as well as publishers and will assist you in making an informed decision by giving you unbiased and deep insights on which reports will satisfy your needs at the best price.

For More Information Kindly Contact:

ResearchMoz

Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,

Tel: +1-518-621-2074

USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948

Email: [email protected]

Follow me on @ https://marketsizeinfo.blogspot.in/