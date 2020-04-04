Renal Cyst Treatment Market Analysis by Drug Class, Distribution Channel, Demand

A renal cyst is a sac of fluid that form in the kidneys. Renal cysts generally have a thin wall and contain water like fluid. There are majorly two types of renal cyst: simple cyst and polycystic kidney disease (PKD). Renal cyst associated with PKD leads to kidney damage. Renal cysts are usually found in older people and do not cause any symptoms or harm. In rare cases, renal cysts require treatment majorly due to infection, enlargement or bleeding. Some of the symptoms of renal cysts if it becomes infected include fever, swelling of the abdomen, blood in the urine, pain in the upper abdomen, and others. Renal cyst treatment is generally not required unless renal cysts are harming kidney functions or causing symptoms. Renal cyst treatment includes sclerotherapy (also called percutaneous alcohol ablation) and surgery. Sclerotherapy involves the insertion of a long needle into the cyst under ultrasound guidance. Sclerotherapy is usually performed on an outpatient basis with a local anesthetic.

Renal Cyst Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing prevalence of kidney failure and rising incidence of polycystic kidney disease are considered as the major factor driving the growth of the global renal cyst treatment market. Favorable reimbursements in developed countries are further contributing to driving the growth of the global renal cyst treatment market over the forecast period. Furthermore, rising healthcare expenditure and increasing awareness in low middle-income countries are also expected to boost the growth of the global renal cyst treatment market. Governmental support and rise in research and development activities further drive the global renal cyst treatment market. However, unfavorable reimbursement policies in underdeveloped countries and stringent drug approval process and are factors expected to hamper the growth of the renal cyst treatment market over the forecast period.

Renal Cyst Treatment Market: Segmentation

The global renal cyst treatment market is segmented by drug class, distribution channel and region:

Based on drug class, the global renal cyst treatment market is segmented into:

Vasopressin Receptor Antagonists (Vaptans)

Antibiotics Phosphate Binders

Angiotensin-Converting Enzyme (ACE) Inhibitors

Angiotensin Ii Receptor Antagonists

Calcium Channel Blockers (CCB)

Based on Distribution Channel, the global renal cyst treatment market is segmented into:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

e-commerce

Renal Cyst Treatment Market: Overview

Renal cyst treatment market is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR. Presently, the exact cause of simple renal cysts is still unknown. Generally, simple renal cysts do not cause any problems but sometimes may lead to some complications like burst cyst, infection in the cyst, high blood pressure, and blockage of urine out of the kidney. Hospital pharmacies are the expected to be the major end-use segment in the renal cyst treatment market.

Renal Cyst Treatment Market: Regional Outlook

On the basis of geography, the global renal cyst treatment market is segmented into eight key regions, namely North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific excluding China and Japan, China, Japan, and Middle East & Africa. North America renal cyst treatment market is expected to hold maximum market share in the global renal cyst treatment market owing to the increasing inclination of patients towards early diagnosis and renal cyst treatment, with favourable reimbursement policies. Strong geographical presence of the leading players in the region is also expected to drive the growth of the renal cyst treatment market in North America. Western Europe is expected to hold the second highest market share in the global renal cyst treatment market primarily due to the availability of well-trained healthcare professionals. Asia Pacific region in the renal cyst treatment market is expected to grow at the fastest rate with the maximum CAGR over the forecast period. Growing healthcare facilities in Asia Pacific region increases the healthcare awareness amongst the general population which drives the growth of renal cyst treatment market in the Asia Pacific region. However, the renal cyst treatment market in the low middle-income region like Eastern Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa is anticipated to show a sluggish growth over the forecast period.

Renal Cyst Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the key players in the global renal cyst treatment market are Par Pharmaceutical Companies, Inc., Merck & Co., Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Silvergate Pharmaceuticals Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, AstraZeneca, Mylan Pharmaceuticals Inc., and others. To retain the market share in the global renal cyst treatment market, the leading renal cyst treatment market players are focusing on expanding their geographical presence and investing in product development. The adoption of organic as well as inorganic strategies by the renal cyst treatment market players helps the renal cyst treatment market to grow at a significant growth rate.