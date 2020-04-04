Rising Adoption Of Noise And Vibration Free Vehicles, Preferences Towards Comfort And Safety Vehicles Fuel The Noise, Vibration, And Harness (NVH) Material Market: BlueWeave Consulting

Global Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) Material Market: Overview

Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) materials are used to modify the noise and vibration of automobiles. With the growth of the automobile industry, the demand for automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harness (NVH) materials is expected to be a key factor in driving market growth. Noise, vibration, and harshness can lead to passenger discomfort and hamper the vehicle durability. NVH materials are used within the interiors of the vehicle to reduce noise and vibrations experienced due to occupants in the cabin, while it is also used on the exterior to cut the noise and vibrations by the vehicle. The key sources of noise from a vehicle comprise engine, driveline, tires, brakes, and wind. The growing market for replacement auto-parts and accessorization for soundproofing is anticipated to augment the demand for the products over the forecast period.

Automobile manufacturers are adopting and implementing high-quality and durable NVH materials in their commercial and passenger vehicles. NVH materials are acoustic devices which are generally classified as sound absorbing materials, sound barrier materials, and sound damping materials. The introduction of active noise control systems in cars, catering to the changing consumer preferences towards comfort and safety, and changing regulatory frameworks are driving the growth of the industry.

Rubbers segment is expected to lead the automotive NVH materials market during the forecast period.

On the basis of product type, the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) market have been segmented into Rubbers, Thermoplastic Polymers, and Engineering Resins. Rubber segment is projected to be the leading segment of the overall NVH market during the forecast period 2018-2025. Owing to the growing demand for quieter and safer vehicles has led to an increase in consumption of automotive NVH materials. The segment witnessed substantial growth on account of excessive use of molded rubber for sealing and lining solutions. Rubbers provide optimum noise insulation, vibration damping, and chemical stability acts as the key driver for growth in this segment over the forecast period.

Absorption dominates the application segment of the automotive NVH materials market during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) material market has been segmented into Absorption, Insulation, and Vibration Damping. Noise and friction absorption emerged as the largest application segment of the automotive Noise, Vibration, and Harshness(NVH) Absorption materials are manufactured using thermoplastic polymers, engineering resins, and rubbers. Exceptional physical properties like high density, high heat & weather resistance, and vibration absorbing property make rubber an idyllic automotive NVH material. The shifting customer preferences towards accessorization by way of entertainment systems in cars will increases the demand for noise absorption and damping solutions in vehicles to boost the performance of the entertainment systems.

Asia-Pacific accounts for largest share of the global NVH materials market during the forecast period.

On the basis of region, the Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) material market has been segmental into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In 2015 Asia-pacific was the leading segment owing to the low manufacturing cost of NVH materials, increasing automotive industry, and availability of skilled workforce. China is the largest producer of cars in the world and has been witnessing substantial urbanization, on account of high industrial and economic development, over the past few years. Furthermore, the changing lifestyles and increasing disposable incomes has resulted in a rapid increase in demand for passenger cars consumer preference towards vehicles with enhanced ride quality, comfort, safety, and customization. The presence of key domestic manufacturers, along with stringent regulations regarding fuel economy of vehicles, is anticipated to be a major driving factor for the industry’s growth.

Objective of the Study:

To analyze and forecast market size of the Global Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) material market, in terms of value & volume.

To examine the careful market segmentation and forecast the market size, in terms value, on the basis of the region by segmenting NVH Material Market into five regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and their leading countries.

To outline, categorized and forecast the global Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) material market on the basis of type, application, and vehicle type.

To examine competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the global Noise, Vibration, and Harshness (NVH) material

To highlight the impact analysis of the factors, affecting the market dynamics such as drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their market shares along with detailing the competitive landscape for market leaders.

Global NVH Material Market Competitive Landscape

Companies such as BASF SE, Huntsman Corporation, 3M Company, ExxonMobil Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Sumitomo Riko Company Limited, ElringKlinger AG, Unique Fabricating Inc., Avery Dennison, and W. KOPP GmbH & Co. KG. are the leading players in the automotive NVH materials market.

Scope of the Report

By Product

Rubbers

Ethylene Propylene Diene Monomer (EPDM) rubber

Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)

Thermoplastic Polymers Polyurethanes

Polyvinyl Chloride

Engineering Resins

ABS

Polycarbonate

Nylons

By Application

Absorption

Insulation

Vibration Damping

By Vehicle Type

Passenger cars

Heavy Commercial Vehicles (HCV)

Light commercial vehicles (LCV)

In addition, the report provides analysis of the NVH Material Market with respect to the following geographic segments and their high performing regions:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific (APAC)

LATAM

MEA

Business Questions answer by the report

How will the market drivers, restraints and opportunities affect the market dynamics?

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume and market statistics with detailed classification

Which segment dominates the market or region and one will be the fastest growing and why?

A comprehensive survey of the competitive landscape and the market participant players

Analysis of strategy adopted by the key player and their impact on other players.

