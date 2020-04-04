Self-testing Market Booming the Industries with Ravishing Key Players PRIMA Lab SA., bioLytical Laboratories Inc.

Self-tests are apparatuses that aid in rapid diagnosis of various conditions and diseases. No medical expert is required for diagnosis of conditions and diseases using self-tests, thus avoiding the waiting time and consultation fees until developing confidence about the positive result of the test. Self-tests are comfortable and convenient as they can be taken at any time and require a small procedure. Moreover, they are reasonably cheap. Most of the self-testing kits are easily available at retail pharmacies, drug stores, departmental stores and also on e-commerce. Some of the various advantage of self-tests are: fertility self-test, ovulation self-test, menopause self-test, pregnancy self-tests aid in family planning and scheduling. Early detection of dangerous diseases or allergies is possible with the help of STD/STI self-tests, intolerance self-tests and cancer-tests. Individuals suffering from diabetes or on low sugar diet are assisted by Diabetes and Glucose self-tests. HIV self-test market has witnessed enormous growth upon the FDA approval of the product in 2012.

Self-testing Market: Drivers and Restraints

Demand for easy and reliable kits and devices for self-testing is driving the concerned market. This demands is escalated owing to the quick generation of results and as well as the achievement of privacy. Easy availability and advertising strategies are also factors influencing the expansion of the concerned market. Increasing awareness about healthcare and associated disease as well as government and non-profit organization’s encouragement further propel the growth of self-testing market. In spite of the various advantages, self-tests are not always correct, in fact they may product completely wrong reason. Also, they cannot be substituted by professional expert but just used to check for symptoms which eventually results in visiting for an expert consultation. Lack of high accuracy or incorrect result generation creates a restrain for expansion of the concerned market.

Self-testing Market: Segmentation

Global self-testing market is segmented on the basis of product type, usage, application, sample, and end user,

By product type, the market is segmented as:

Diagnostic kits

Diagnostic device

Diagnostic strips

By usage, the market is segmented as:

Disposable

Reusable

By application, the market is segmented as:

Cholesterol and Triglycerides Tests

Diabetes and Glucose Tests

Blood Pressure Test

Pregnancy Test

Urinary Tract Infection Test

STD /STI Test

Fertility Test

Ovulation Test

Cancer Test

Transaminase Test

Thyroid Test

Menopause Test

Intolerance or Celiac disease Test

Allergy Test

Anemia Test

By sample, the market is segmented as:

Urine

Blood

Saliva

Stools

Vaginal swab

Semen

Oral swab

By end user, the market is segmented as:

Hospital Pharmacies

Retail Pharmacies

Online Pharmacies

Drugstore

e-commerce

Self-testing Market: Overview

The global self-test market has witnessed enormous growth due to increasing demand for quick and easy diagnosis methods. Increasing adoption and utilization of self-tests for early diagnosis is luring manufacturers in the market. Easy availability of product through retail pharmacies or online pharmacies is encouraging the manufacturers to enter into agreement with supply and distribution chains to establishment global footprint and enter untapped markets. By application, the market is segmented for diabetes and glucose, pregnancy, ovulation and fertility as well as self-tests for infections and allergies have been in the market for a while. However, HIV self-test, cancer self-tests are emerging in the market since a few years. With the technological advances, self-test market is expected to further boost during the forecast period.

Self-testing Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the dermatome device market has been segmented into eight regions: North-America, Asia- Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Latin America and Middle-East & Africa. North America is the most lucrative Self-testing market due to higher product penetration and greater patient adoptions. Europe is expected to be second most lucrative market due high purchasing power, high adoption rate and greater healthcare expenditure. Latin America market is expected to witness steady growth due to improving treatment seeking rate as well as increasing adoption of self-test kits. Asia-Pacific is regarded as emerging market due emerging economies such as India and China coupled with manufacturing of cost effective self-test kits and devices. Middle East and Africa show sluggish growth as the awareness about the products is low among the population and lack of manufacturers of the product due to low growth of medical healthcare system as compared to other regions.

Self-testing Market: Key Players

Some of the global key participants operating in the concerned market are: PRIMA Lab SA., bioLytical Laboratories Inc., SelfDiagnostics OÜ, OraSure Technologies, Inc, Nectar Lifesciences Limited, Piramal Enterprises, Cardinal Health, Accuquik, Geratherm Medical AG, Johnson & Johnson, B. Braun Holding GmbH and others