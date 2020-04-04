Slide Switches Market – Top players are E-switch, Inc., C&K Components, Inc., Everel Group S.p.A, NIDEC COPAL ELECTRONICS

Slide switches are mechanical switches used in electrical devices to connect or disconnect the circuit by sliding its handle. They are compact in size and easy to operate. The frame of the slide switch is made from iron-nickel. The frame is thin but solid in nature to protect the circuitry of the switch as well as it makes path for the slider to move. Slide switches are used in electronic devices to control the current flow. It is available in two designs, the first design is metal slide switch. It consist of metal slides that moves from one position to another to make device on or off. The second design is available in pushbutton format. It is two position device actuated with a button that is pressed and released like a seesaw. The slider consists of a spring that is being pushed down on one side of the metal seesaw or the other. Slide switches are used in various applications, such as electronic devices, toy cars, computer servers, instrumentation, test and measurement equipment, and others.

Market Dynamics: Global Slide Switches Market

The global slide switches market is primarily driven by wide range of applications in various industries such as consumer electronics, IT & Telecommunication, Industrial and others. In consumer electronics, slide switches are used in various electronic devices such as handheld games, remote controls, headphones, earphones, and channel selector on set-top box among others. Slide switches are used in these devices as, it is easy to operate and have maximum mechanical life. Along with this, slide switches offer maximum current rating and maximum AC/DC voltage to keep electronic devices functional safely. Maximum current rating is the amount of current that can pass through the switch at single incidence of time and maximum AC/DC voltage is the amount of voltage the switch can handle at single incidence of time. Considering all these factors, use of slide switches in electronic devices is expected to fuel the growth of slide switches market. Moreover, in telecommunication equipment, slide switches are used in telephone and cable modem, network hubs, routers, radio, and audio-visual devices. As a result of this, slide switches market is anticipated to witness significant growth in coming years. Moreover, miniature slide switches are used in healthcare industry for various medical applications which is expected to offer significant growth opportunity to the global slide switches market. However, slide switches are normally used only for household activities such as low power and low cost applications, whereas other types of switch are used in industry for high power applications which can restrain the growth of slide switches market.

Market Segmentation: Global Slide Switches Market

The global slide switches market has been segmented based on type, application, and region. Based on type, the global slide switches market can be classified into, single pole-single throw; single pole-double throw; double pole-single throw; and double pole-double throw among others. Based on application, the market can be segmented into consumer electronics, computer servers, telecommunication equipment, instrumentation, indoor and outdoor appliances, test and measurement equipment, and lighting devices among others. Additionally, based on geography the market is further segregated into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Key Players:

Some of the key players operating in the global slide switches market with significant developments include E-switch, Inc., C&K Components, Inc., Everel Group S.p.A, NIDEC COPAL ELECTRONICS, NKK SWITCHES CO., LTD, CW Industries, TE Connectivity, APEM Components, Inc., Carling Technologies, Würth Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG, ALPS ELECTRIC CO., LTD., and Devlin Electronics Ltd. among others.

