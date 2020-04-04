Solar Power Equipment Market Expected to reach $188,304.0 million in 2025 | CAGR of 12.5%.

Suns energy can be harnessed by using solar power equipment such as photovoltaic (PV) cells, solar trackers, solar inverters, and others. These equipment serve as an eco-friendly solution, as they aid in curbing carbon emission and combat climate changes. The growth of the global solar power equipment market is driven by rise in construction projects and surge in demand for electricity across of the world. In addition, the ability of home solar panels to improve carbon footprint and to reduce electric bill areexpected to provide remunerative opportunity for the growth of the solar power equipment industry. Furthermore, rise in demand for electricity has augmented the need for concentrated solar power systems. Efficient conversion of solar energy into useable energy forms has enhanced the demand for monocrystalline and polycrystalline silicon cells. However, constant fluctuations in climate conditions hinder the solar power equipment industry growth, specifically in snowfall- and rainfall-prone regions.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Solar Power Equipment Market: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2018 – 2025, the global solar power equipment market size was $76,270.6 million in 2017, and is projected to reach $188,304.0 million in 2025, growing at a CAGR of 12.5%. The utility segment accounted for more than half of the market share in 2017, and is expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

Rise in investment in solar rooftop installation in residential and commercial sectors fuel the growth of the global solar power equipment market. However, high initial cost and installation cost of solar power equipment are expected to negatively influence the growth of the industry. On the contrary, technological improvements such as introduction of smart modules, which help to increase electricity generation efficiency in addition to lowering installation costs through subsidies, are expected to create lucrative opportunities for the growth of solar power equipment industry

Factors such as increase in construction activities and various government policies to deploy solar power systems are expected to drive the adoption of solar power equipment, thereby boosting the growth of the market. In addition, increased emphasis on use of green and eco-friendly energy is expected to propel the growth of the global solar power equipment industry. Moreover, being a renewable source of energy, solar power equipment help to meet specific goals for secure, reliable, and affordable energy, thus providing electricity access with lesser price variations. Furthermore, new solar power projects undertaken by the key players boost the growth of the market. For instance, in March 2018, Vikram Solar commissioned a 350 kW Solar Power project at Gun and Shell Factory (GSF) in Cossipore, Kolkata via rooftop installations.

Key Findings of Solar Power Equipment Market:

Based on application, the residential segment is projected to grow at the highestCAGR of 13.3% during the forecast period.

Asia-Pacific generated the highest revenue in 2017,and is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR.

The solar panel segment generated the highest revenue in 2017,and is estimated to grow at the rate of 12.2%.

In Asia-Pacific, China accounted for the largest market share in 2017.

projected to grow at a substantial CAGR, owing to The market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. Among these, Asia-Pacific holds a significant share in the global solar power equipment market, and upsurge in installation of solar PV systems in countries such as China, South Korea, and India.

