SON (Self-Organizing Networks) in the 5G Era Market 2019 : Things to Know About Worldwide Industrial Growth to 2030
SON (Self-Organizing Network) technology minimizes the lifecycle cost of running a mobile network by eliminating manual configuration of network elements at the time of deployment, right through to dynamic optimization and troubleshooting during operation. Besides improving network performance and customer experience, SON can significantly reduce the cost of mobile operator services, improving the OpEx-to-revenue ratio and deferring avoidable CapEx.
Get Free PDF for more Professional and Technical insights @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=S&repid=1909257
To support their LTE and HetNet deployments, early adopters of SON have already witnessed a spate of benefits – in the form of accelerated rollout times, simplified network upgrades, fewer dropped calls, improved call setup success rates, higher end-user throughput, alleviation of congestion during special events, increased subscriber satisfaction and loyalty, and operational efficiencies – such as energy and cost savings, and freeing up radio engineers from repetitive manual tasks.
Although SON was originally developed as an operational approach to streamline cellular RAN (Radio Access Network) deployment and optimization, mobile operators and vendors are increasingly focusing on integrating new capabilities such as self-protection against digital security threats, and self-learning through artificial intelligence techniques, as well as extending the scope of SON beyond the RAN to include both mobile core and transport network segments – which will be critical to address 5G requirements such as end-to-end network slicing. In addition, dedicated SON solutions for Wi-Fi and other access technologies have also emerged, to simplify wireless networking in home and enterprise environments.
Largely driven by the increasing complexity of today’s multi-RAN mobile networks – including network densification and spectrum heterogeneity, as well as 5G NR (New Radio) infrastructure rollouts, global investments in SON technology are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% between 2019 and 2022. By the end of 2022, SNS Telecom & IT estimates that SON will account for a market worth $5.5 Billion.
The “SON (Self-Organizing Networks) in the 5G Era: 2019 – 2030 – Opportunities, Challenges, Strategies & Forecasts” report presents an in-depth assessment of the SON and associated mobile network optimization ecosystem, including market drivers, challenges, enabling technologies, functional areas, use cases, key trends, standardization, regulatory landscape, mobile operator case studies, opportunities, future roadmap, value chain, ecosystem player profiles and strategies. The report also presents revenue forecasts for both SON and conventional mobile network optimization, along with individual projections for 10 SON submarkets, and 6 regions from 2019 till 2030.
The report comes with an associated Excel datasheet suite covering quantitative data from all numeric forecasts presented in the report.
Topics Covered
The report covers the following topics:
SON ecosystem
Market drivers and barriers
Conventional mobile network planning & optimization
Mobile network infrastructure spending, traffic projections and value chain
SON technology, architecture & functional areas
Review of over 30 SON use cases – ranging from automated neighbor relations and parameter optimization to self-protection and cognitive networks
Case studies of 15 commercial SON deployments by mobile operators
Complementary technologies including Big Data, advanced analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning
Key trends in next-generation LTE and 5G SON implementations including network slicing, dynamic spectrum management, edge computing, virtualization and zero-touch automation
Regulatory landscape, collaborative initiatives and standardization
SON future roadmap: 2019 – 2030
Profiles and strategies of more than 160 leading ecosystem players including wireless network infrastructure OEMs, SON solution providers and mobile operators
Strategic recommendations for SON solution providers and mobile operators
Market analysis and forecasts from 2019 till 2030
Forecast Segmentation
Market forecasts are provided for each of the following submarkets and their subcategories:
Mobile Network Optimization
SON
Conventional Mobile Network Planning & Optimization
SON Network Segment Submarkets
RAN (Radio Access Network)
Mobile Core
Transport (Backhaul & Fronthaul)
SON Architecture Submarkets
C-SON (Centralized SON)
D-SON (Distributed SON)
SON Access Network Technology Submarkets
2G & 3G
LTE
5G
Wi-Fi & Others
Regional Markets
Asia Pacific
Eastern Europe
Latin & Central America
Middle East & Africa
North America
Western Europe
Key Questions Answered
The report provides answers to the following key questions:
How big is the SON opportunity?
What trends, challenges and barriers are influencing its growth?
How is the ecosystem evolving by segment and region?
What will the market size be in 2022, and at what rate will it grow?
Which regions and countries will see the highest percentage of growth?
How do SON investments compare with spending on traditional mobile network optimization?
What are the practical, quantifiable benefits of SON – based on live, commercial deployments?
How can mobile operators capitalize on SON to ensure optimal network performance, improve customer experience, reduce costs, and drive revenue growth?
What is the status of C-SON and D-SON adoption worldwide?
What are the prospects of artificial intelligence in SON and mobile network automation?
What opportunities exist for SON in mobile core and transport networks?
How can SON ease the deployment of unlicensed and private LTE/5G-ready networks?
What SON capabilities will 5G networks entail?
How does SON impact mobile network optimization engineers?
What is the global and regional outlook for SON associated OpEx savings?
Who are the key ecosystem players, and what are their strategies?
What strategies should SON solution providers and mobile operators adopt to remain competitive?
Key Findings
The report has the following key findings:
Largely driven by the increasing complexity of today’s multi-RAN mobile networks – including network densification and spectrum heterogeneity, as well as 5G NR (New Radio) infrastructure rollouts, global investments in SON technology are expected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 11% between 2019 and 2022. By the end of 2022, SNS Telecom & IT estimates that SON will account for a market worth $5.5 Billion.
Based on feedback from mobile operators worldwide, the growing adoption of SON technology has brought about a host of practical benefits for early adopters – ranging from more than a 50% decline in dropped calls and reduction in network congestion during special events by a staggering 80% to OpEx savings of more than 30% and an increase in service revenue by 5-10%.
In addition, SON mechanisms are playing a pivotal role in accelerating the adoption of 5G networks – through the enablement of advanced capabilities such as network slicing, dynamic spectrum management, predictive resource allocation, and the automated of deployment of virtualized 5G network functions.
To better address network performance challenges amidst increasing complexity, C-SON platforms are leveraging an array of complementary technologies – from artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to Big Data technologies and the use of alternative data such as information extracted from crowd-sourcing tools.
In addition to infrastructure vendor and third-party offerings, mobile operator developed SON solutions are also beginning to emerge. For example, Elisa has developed a SON platform based on closed-loop automation and customizable algorithms for dynamic network optimization. Through a dedicated business unit, the Finnish operator offers its in-house SON implementation as a commercial product to other mobile operators.
List of Companies Mentioned
3GPP (Third Generation Partnership Project)
5G PPP (5G Infrastructure Public Private Partnership)
Accedian Networks
Accelleran
Accuver
Actix
AIRCOM International
AirHop Communications
Airspan Networks
Allot Communications
Alpha Networks
Alphabet
Altiostar Networks
Altran
Alvarion Technologies
Amdocs
Anritsu Corporation
Arcadyan Technology Corporation
Argela
ARIB (Association of Radio Industries and Businesses, Japan)
Aricent
Arista Networks
ARRIS International
Artemis Networks
Artiza Networks
ASOCS
Astellia
ASUS (ASUSTeK Computer)
AT&T
ATDI
ATIS (Alliance for Telecommunications Industry Solutions, United States)
Baicells Technologies
BCE (Bell Canada)
Benu Networks
Bharti Airtel
BLiNQ Networks
BoostEdge
Broadcom
CableLabs
Casa Systems
Cavium
CBNL (Cambridge Broadband Networks Limited)
CCI (Communication Components, Inc.)
CCS (Cambridge Communication Systems)
CCSA (China Communications Standards Association)
Celcite
CellOnyx
Cellwize
CelPlan Technologies
Celtro
Cisco Systems
Citrix Systems
Collision Communications
Comarch
CommAgility
CommProve
CommScope
Commsquare
Comsearch
Contela
Continual
Coriant
Corning
Datang Mobile
Dell Technologies
Digi Communications
Digitata
D-Link Corporation
ECE (European Communications Engineering)
EDX Wireless
Elisa
Elisa Automate
Empirix
Equiendo
Ercom
Ericsson
Make An Enquiry @ https://www.researchmoz.us/enquiry.php?type=E&repid=1909257
ETRI (Electronics & Telecommunications Research Institute, South Korea)
ETSI (European Telecommunications Standards Institute)
EXFO
Facebook
Fairspectrum
Federated Wireless
Flash Networks
Fon
Fontech
Forsk
Fujian Sunnada Network Technology
Fujitsu
Galgus
Gemtek Technology
General Dynamics Mission Systems
GenXComm
Globe Telecom
GoNet Systems
Google
Guavus
GWT (Global Wireless Technologies)
HCL Technologies
Hitachi
Hitachi Vantara
Huawei
iBwave Solutions
InfoVista
Innovile
InnoWireless
Continue…
For More Information Kindly Contact:
ResearchMoz
Mr. Nachiket Ghumare,
90 State Street, Albany NY, United States – 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
USA-Canada Toll Free: 866-997-4948
Email: [email protected]
Follow us on LinkedIn @ http://bit.ly/1TBmnVG
Follow me on : https://marketinfo247.wordpress.com/