Soy Sauce Market 2019- Global Industry Analysis by Key Players, Segmentation, Growth, Trends, Share and Forecast By 2024

Global Soy Sauce Market Growth 2019-2024

Soy sauce (also called soya sauce in British English) is a Chinese condiment made from a fermented paste of soybeans, roasted grain, brine, and Aspergillus oryzae or Aspergillus sojae molds. Soy sauce in its current form was created about 2,200 years ago during the Western Han dynasty of ancient China and spread throughout East and Southeast Asia where it is used in cooking and as a condiment.

Asia-Pacific regions are the main consumption areas of Soy Sauce in the world and it will keep the same position in the next few years. The market size of North America and Europe regions will grow fast in the following years.

The reason causes the strong growth is the growing consumer health concerns and interest towards different taste preferences and changing eating lifestyles. Busy lifestyle and increase in the number of working population is fueling the demand for soy sauces in the US, Japan, China, Vietnam and Brazil among other countries. Growing consumer concerns towards healthy eating has increased the proportion of homemade food consumption. Preparing different multi cuisine food at home has increased the usage of soy sauces globally.

According to this study, over the next five years the Soy Sauce market will register a xx% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ xx million by 2024, from US$ xx million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Soy Sauce business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Soy Sauce market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the Soy Sauce value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Brewed

Blended

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Household

Catering Service Industry

Food Processing

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

India

Australia

Europe

Germany

France

UK

Italy

Russia

Spain

Middle East & Africa

Egypt

South Africa

Israel

Turkey

GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

Kikkoman

Bluegrass Soy Sauce (Bourbon Barrel)

Okonomi

Maggi

Aloha Shoyu

ABC Sauces

Yamasa

Lee Kum Kee

Shoda Shoyu

Haitian

Jiajia

Shinho

Meiweixian

Kum Thim Food Industries Sdn Bhd

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Major Key Points in Table of Content

2019-2024 Global Soy Sauce Consumption Market Report

1 Scope of the Report

1.1 Market Introduction

1.2 Research Objectives

1.3 Years Considered

1.4 Market Research Methodology

1.5 Economic Indicators

1.6 Currency Considered

3 Global Soy Sauce by Players

3.1 Global Soy Sauce Sales Market Share by Players

3.1.1 Global Soy Sauce Sales by Players (2017-2019)

3.1.2 Global Soy Sauce Sales Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.2 Global Soy Sauce Revenue Market Share by Players

3.2.1 Global Soy Sauce Revenue by Players (2017-2019)

3.2.2 Global Soy Sauce Revenue Market Share by Players (2017-2019)

3.3 Global Soy Sauce Sale Price by Players

3.4 Global Soy Sauce Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Types by Players

3.4.1 Global Soy Sauce Manufacturing Base Distribution and Sales Area by Players

3.4.2 Players Soy Sauce Products Offered

3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis

3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis

3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) (2017-2019)

3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants

3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

11 Global Soy Sauce Market Forecast

11.1 Global Soy Sauce Consumption Forecast (2019-2024)

11.2 Global Soy Sauce Forecast by Regions

11.2.1 Global Soy Sauce Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.2 Global Soy Sauce Value Forecast by Regions (2019-2024)

11.2.3 Americas Consumption Forecast

11.2.4 APAC Consumption Forecast

11.2.5 Europe Consumption Forecast

11.2.6 Middle East & Africa Consumption Forecast

11.3 Americas Forecast by Countries

11.3.1 United States Market Forecast

11.3.2 Canada Market Forecast

11.3.3 Mexico Market Forecast

11.3.4 Brazil Market Forecast

11.4 APAC Forecast by Countries

11.4.1 China Market Forecast

11.4.2 Japan Market Forecast

11.4.3 Korea Market Forecast

11.4.4 Southeast Asia Market Forecast

11.4.5 India Market Forecast

11.4.6 Australia Market Forecast

11.5 Europe Forecast by Countries

11.5.1 Germany Market Forecast

11.5.2 France Market Forecast

11.5.3 UK Market Forecast

11.5.4 Italy Market Forecast

11.5.5 Russia Market Forecast

11.5.6 Spain Market Forecast

11.6 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Countries

11.6.1 Egypt Market Forecast

11.6.2 South Africa Market Forecast

11.6.3 Israel Market Forecast

11.6.4 Turkey Market Forecast

11.6.5 GCC Countries Market Forecast

11.7 Global Soy Sauce Forecast by Type

11.8 Global Soy Sauce Forecast by Application

Continued…………………….

