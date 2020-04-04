Stem Cell Media Market Size Worth USD 610 Mn by 2025 – Global Industry Forecast 2025 | SDMR

The Global Stem Cell Media Market is valued at 290 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 610 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during 2019-2025. Stem cells have the unique ability to self-renew or to differentiate into various cell types in response to appropriate signals. These properties provide stem cells with unique capabilities for tissue repair, replacement, and regeneration.

The global average price of Stem Cell Media is in the decreasing trend, from 1008 USD/L in 2012 to 999 USD/L in 2016. With the situation of global economy, prices will be in increasing trend in the following five years. The classification of Stem Cell Media includes Pluripotent Stem Cell Culture, Hematopoietic Stem Cell Culture, Mesenchymal Stem Cell Culture and others, and the proportion of Pluripotent Stem Cell Culture in 2016 is about 43 and the proportion is in decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Stem Cell Media is widely used in Scientific Research and Industrial Production. The most proportion of Stem Cell Media is used in Scientific Research, and the proportion in 2016 is 57%. USA is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 51% in 2016. Following USA, Europe is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 25%.

Market competition is intense. Thermo Fisher, STEMCELL Technologies, Merck Millipore, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and they hold key technologies and patents, with high-end customers; with the development of society and the changing of consumer demand, there will be more companies enter this industry.

This report focuses on Stem Cell Media volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Stem Cell Media market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Thermo Fisher

STEMCELL Technologies

Merck Millipore

Lonza

GE Healthcare

Miltenyi Biotec

Corning

CellGenix

Takara

PromoCell

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pluripotent Stem Cell Culture

Hematopoietic Stem Cell Culture

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Culture

Other

Segment by Application

Scientific Research

Industrial Production

